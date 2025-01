Purple Kush packs a pretty punch in more ways than one. It’s not only insanely potent but also the epitome of bag appeal. Its deep violet hues and mouth-watering fruity aromas are just the beginning. While its true origins remain a mystery, ganja lore has it that this strain was first cultivated in Oakland, California.



As a cross between the Kush classic, Hindu Kush, and the legendary landrace Purple Afghani, Purple Kush is a 100% pure indica. Its sweet ‘n spicy scents of berries, grape, and earth are deceivingly delectable, concealing the potency that lingers beneath. Purple Kush’s mind-melting THC levels promise to blast the blues away, soothe sore muscles, and send you into the realm of respite and relaxation.



Growing this cultivar is just as rewarding. The stocky plant reaches about 3 feet tall with dense, leafy, purple-tinged branches. When they’re harvest-ready, the popcorn-shaped nugs show off their unmatched beauty with deep plum and vixen-red hues amid lime and emerald green shades. A generous coating of diamond-white trichomes adds a surreal edge, along with sienna-colored pistols.



Ready to grow your own purple punch-packing beauties? Buy your Purple Kush feminized seeds from us today.





