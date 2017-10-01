Purple Kush packs a pretty punch. Its deep violet hues and mouth-watering fruity aromas are just the beginning. While its true origins remain a mystery, ganja lore has it that this strain was first cultivated in Oakland, California.



As a cross between the Kush classic, Hindu Kush, and the legendary landrace Purple Afghani, Purple Kush is a 100% pure indica. Its sweet ‘n spicy scents of berries, grape, and earth are deceivingly delectable. Purple Kush promises to blast the blues away, soothe sore muscles, and send you into the realm of respite and relaxation.



Growing this cultivar is just as rewarding. The stocky plant reaches about 3 feet tall with dense, leafy, purple-tinged branches. When they’re harvest-ready, the popcorn-shaped nugs show off their unmatched beauty with deep plum and vixen-red hues amid lime and emerald green shades. A generous coating of diamond-white trichomes adds a surreal edge, along with sienna-coloured pistils.



Ready to grow your own purple punch-packing beauties? Buy your Purple Kush feminised seeds today.

