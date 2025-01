With a name like Purple Punch, this strain leaves you expecting a lot from its appearance and aroma. This indica-dominant Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple cross delivers in both departments, surpassing the sum of its superstar parentage. A sweet, sedating meeting of stellar genetics on both sides of its family tree, this cultivar was bred to astonish.



Stretching to three to four feet in height, this cannabis strain is a sight to behold. Its green foliage grows broad and lush, developing violet edges as it matures. Individual colas are tan and trichome-laden, indicating the delight to come.



Sweet scents of ripe berries, mature grapes, smooth vanilla, and refreshing herbs emanate from the cured buds. This smoke is a treat to smell, but its full excellence shines through only upon inhalation. With moderately high THC levels, Purple Punch relaxes your system and plasters a grin across your face.



Light up a blunt and forget the day’s worries. It gets even better when you’re smoking the fruits of your own labor, and that’s possible with Purple Punch feminized seeds. Get cannabis seeds with us, and let the highest-quality genetics guarantee success from the get-go

read more