Gorilla Glue #4, known as GG4, Original Glue, or Gorilla Glue, is a renowned marijuana strain celebrated for its unique qualities. The name originates from its sticky trichomes, reminiscent of glue on scissors during trimming. This strain promises a euphoric experience coupled with profound body relaxation, often “gluing” enthusiasts to the couch. Gorilla Glue #4 Marijuana Clones boasts a distinct diesel aroma, complemented by chocolatey, coffee, and occasional earthy notes.

