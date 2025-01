Gelato 45 Marijuana Clones are well-known for its strong head-rushing potency and its deliciously sweet, fruity aroma and flavor. The cross of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies strains. While Gelato 33 (aka Larry Bird as an ode to the NBA star’s jersey #33) is slightly more well known and popular, the Gelato 45 strain typically yields a higher THC amount 18%-27%.

read more