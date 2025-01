With high levels of THC (up to 28% at times), Fruity Pebbles OG (aka FBOG) is a smooth hybrid that leaves a delicious sugary aftertaste. Right off the bat, you’ll notice a gentle but powerful body buzz, followed by heightened senses and awareness. This is the perfect strain if you’re looking for an energetic high, boost in mood, increased socialization, creativity, or are wanting to tackle some physical exercise!

