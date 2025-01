These premium clones deliver exquisite flavors, high THC content, and robust growth. If you’re in search of a remarkable cannabis strain, look no further than Black Cherry Gelato cannabis clones. This slightly indica-dominant hybrid (60% indica, 40% sativa) is the result of crossing the renowned Black Cherry Funk with Acai strains. Its exceptional flavor and deeply relaxing effects make it a favorite among indica enthusiasts who also value great taste.

read more