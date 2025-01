A double landrace hybrid, White Widow is a first-rate cultivar. It’s a Brazilian sativa landrace x South Indian indica cross, with stellar genetic heritage to underpin its popularity. Potency, delectability, and abundance come together in this gorgeous strain that leaves nothing to be desired.



These flowers earned themselves accolades. It’s no wonder, given the gorgeous perfume of herbs and spice on top of a pine-and-earth base. This smooth smoke uplifts, relaxes, and makes you love everything about life.



These traits come wrapped in stunning packaging. White Widow crops stretch three to six feet of gorgeous greenery. Their mint nugs shimmer with resin that earned the strain its name. Each cola is round, fiery, and as sticky as ganja gets.



This strain is a sweetheart of the community, and it deserves its status. It’s been adorning Dutch coffee shops and gardens across the country ever since the ‘90s.

