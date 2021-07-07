About this product
About this strain
24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
24k Gold effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.