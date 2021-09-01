About this product
LA Confidential: True to its name, rearing LA Confidential can indeed be kept secret thanks to its small height. The charmer sports thick foliage of broad, dark green leaves. Meanwhile, its massive colas are brimming with frosty, lime green buds. The flowers are moderately dense and are small to medium in size. Exposing the plant to colder lights off temperature 2 weeks before harvest brings out the deep plum hue of the flowers, but more so the blades.
NYC Diesel: The Indica-looking NYC Diesel is as anticipated. Its leafage of fan-like leaves is thick and requires regular trimming for better airflow. When bared to colder than average night temperatures, the cannabis develops a dark plum coloring that appears nearly black. Unfortunately, this change of hue does not often manifest on its lime green bud clusters. Hence, the process is usually skipped.
Melting Pot Feminized: The leggy Afghan Hawaiian x Laos x Jamaican is the tallest of the three. It looks like a classic Sativa with its slender-fingered leaves and lengthy flowering sites. The lanky beauty also has wide internodal gaps and thin branches that will need support as it finishes its 10 to 13-week-long flowering.
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
