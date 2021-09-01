What's Included?



LA Confidential: True to its name, rearing LA Confidential can indeed be kept secret thanks to its small height. The charmer sports thick foliage of broad, dark green leaves. Meanwhile, its massive colas are brimming with frosty, lime green buds. The flowers are moderately dense and are small to medium in size. Exposing the plant to colder lights off temperature 2 weeks before harvest brings out the deep plum hue of the flowers, but more so the blades.



NYC Diesel: The Indica-looking NYC Diesel is as anticipated. Its leafage of fan-like leaves is thick and requires regular trimming for better airflow. When bared to colder than average night temperatures, the cannabis develops a dark plum coloring that appears nearly black. Unfortunately, this change of hue does not often manifest on its lime green bud clusters. Hence, the process is usually skipped.



Melting Pot Feminized: The leggy Afghan Hawaiian x Laos x Jamaican is the tallest of the three. It looks like a classic Sativa with its slender-fingered leaves and lengthy flowering sites. The lanky beauty also has wide internodal gaps and thin branches that will need support as it finishes its 10 to 13-week-long flowering.



