About this product
Jack Herer Autoflower: The autoflowering Jack Herer is known for its strong branching and high resilience against common diseases that plague cannabis gardens. It has a lifespan of 9 to 10 weeks and starts flowering 2 to 3 weeks after germination. Indoors, the little plant reaches an adult height of 2.4 to 3.2 ft, sharing up to 400 grams of resinous buds per square meter. When grown outdoors, one Jack yields 50 to 100 grams.
Bubblegum Autoflower: The full life cycle of a Bubble Gum autoflower lasts for 10 weeks, 6 to 8 weeks of which are spent fruiting. Growing a maximum of 2.6 ft indoors, the tiny cannabis provides a humongous 400 to 450 grams of sweet-smelling buds per square meter. Meanwhile, around favorable temperaments of Mother Nature, each BG Auto gives 100 to 150.
OG Kush Autoflower: OG Kush Auto has a life expectancy of 10 to 11 weeks. If grown in an open environment that allows it to stretch, the cultivar can reach up to 5.9 ft tall, making it the tallest in the mixpack. The variant spends 6 to 8 weeks producing and fattening up its flowers. At the end of its cropping cycle, the cannabis brings forth 250 to 400 grams of earthy nugs for every square meter of indoor space and 50 to 200 grams from one sun-grown OG.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.