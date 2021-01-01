Famed for its irresistible bag appeal, Badazz Cheese offers a fusion of popular scents and flavors in every dose. It's a genetic melting pot, bursting with the highly desired traits of legendary cultivars such as Cheese, Skunk #1, Afghani and OG Kush thanks to its parents, Badazz OG Kush and Big Buddha Cheese. Its buds reek of aged Swiss Cheese with a skunky undertone and hint of cedarwood.



When smoked, Badazz Cheese's (up to) 18% THC capacity sends the mind soaring into the clouds, and may even prove useful for those battling stress, anxiety and depression. At the same time, its calming action frees the body of tension and weariness, before its sedating influence goes full throttle, bringing a deep, long slumber as a finishing touch.



Thanks to its predominantly Indica genetics, Badazz Cheese is a joy to cultivate. These feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. create a naturally sturdy plant that can endure common beginners' mistakes and the menaces of the great outdoors. Its compact stature makes it ideal for indoor setups, as well as guerilla growing.



Growing Badazz Cheese Feminized Seeds



Growing to only 2 to 3 feet tall at the most, Badazz Cheese can thrive in small spaces. It's extremely versatile and grows well in soil, hydroponics or coco coir, making it highly adaptable to existing setups. The plant develops a thick layer of resin that extends up to its sugar leaves, making it an excellent choice for concentrate extraction.



Its easy-care nature, which comes from its predominantly Indica genetics, means Badazz Cheese does not need backbreaking effort in order to flourish to its full potential. That said, it does requires consistency as its long and very dense buds are especially enticing to pathogens. To prevent attacks and infections, trim away inessential fan leaves to allow sufficient air circulation; do not overwater, and supervise the temperature and humidity.



In an indoor setup, temperatures should be kept between 70 and 80°F and RH levels should be around 40% to 50%. After flowering for 8 to 10 weeks, expect 1.3 ounces of light green flowers per square foot. To boost the output to 1.6 ounces per square foot, you may want to consider growing in a Sea of Green (SOG) setup.



If growing outdoors, pick a warm spot with direct access to sunlight, and provide some form of shelter to protect the plant from drizzle. In the northern hemisphere, harvest no later than the end of October to avoid the chilly temperatures of the coming winter. If grown in an ideal alfresco setting, each Badazz Cheese plant can produce up to 21 ounces of buds.



Fragrance and Flavor



Badazz Cheese is an acquired taste. The dominant smell of cultured Swiss cheese that oozes from its buds also comes with a strong hint of Skunk. The pungency is tempered by a pleasant fragrance of earthy pine and fresh flowers. Having several helpings is the key to appreciating the complex scent of the cultivar.



When smoked, the thick smoke titillates the palate with the instantly-recognizable taste of cheese, and there are cedarwood and pine notes with a Skunk undertone. On exhale, it leaves a sweet and slightly creamy aftertaste on the lips.



Effects



The trend nowadays is geared towards consuming or growing cannabis cultivars with extremely high THC levels – often around 25 to 30%. While Badazz Cheese does not hold this much psychoactive content, it's still more than capable of providing a soaring mental flight. The uplifting high is intoxicatingly dreamy and, as it develops, can cause fits of giggling. It's a sociable, chatty and gregarious smoke that's great for sharing with friends in group sessions.



After a few minutes, a profound body stone also makes itself known. Starting at the back of the head, a tingly sensation will crawl from the neck downwards, signaling the beginning of intense physical relaxation. Then, a limb-melting buzz will kick in and quickly spread throughout. Couch-lock will almost certainly ensue, and is likely to last for 2 to 3 hours, although it may seem a lot longer due to the cultivar's time-dilating effect.



Because the mental action from Badazz Cheese is entertaining on its own, frittering away time while staring at the stars, the TV, or even just the ceiling is quite normal. Eventually, as the cerebral buzz wanes, the sedative effects will manifest, leading to a long, restful sleep. The whole experience will likely last for hours on end, so only enjoy this cultivar when the schedule is clear or when there is a lot of time to spare.



Feminized Badazz Cheese Seeds



Loaded with bag appeal, Badazz Cheese's dense flowers boast a thick coat of resin that comes with an intriguing fragrance and flavor profile. The buds are brimming with potent properties that can make for a pleasant recreational and therapeutic experience. It's an uplifting and relaxing cultivar that may help displace stress, anxiety, physical pain and insomnia, among many other conditions.



Apart from its beneficial effects, Badazz Cheese is also an absolute joy to grow. These feminized cheese seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. thrive both indoors and out, and they all mature into robust, fertile mothers, guaranteeing a fruitful harvest.



