What's Included?



White Widow Autoflower: White Widow is an Indica-leaning bud that shares a relaxing, happy high. Its 19% THC content efficiently mitigates anxiety and calms the symptoms of ADHD. Offered in autoflowering form, the seeds produce low yields and can be grown all year round.



Grandaddy Purple Feminized: Grandaddy Purple is also an Indica-dominant variant. The euphoric effect of this flower ensures a mentally and emotionally uplifting experience. Also able to relax and sedate, insomnia and pain-causing health concerns cease to create trouble under its influence. The feminized seeds of this marijuana produce heavy yields of dense buds with 17 to 24% THC load.



Blue Jack City Autoflower: Blueberry x Jack Herer is the second autoflower in the mix pack. It shares a light harvest of flowers that uplifts the mood and delivers a cerebral euphoria. An excellent therapeutic option for mental health conditions, the cultivar is a reliable source of relief from PTSD and depression.

