White Widow Autoflower: White Widow is an Indica-leaning bud that shares a relaxing, happy high. Its 19% THC content efficiently mitigates anxiety and calms the symptoms of ADHD. Offered in autoflowering form, the seeds produce low yields and can be grown all year round.
Grandaddy Purple Feminized: Grandaddy Purple is also an Indica-dominant variant. The euphoric effect of this flower ensures a mentally and emotionally uplifting experience. Also able to relax and sedate, insomnia and pain-causing health concerns cease to create trouble under its influence. The feminized seeds of this marijuana produce heavy yields of dense buds with 17 to 24% THC load.
Blue Jack City Autoflower: Blueberry x Jack Herer is the second autoflower in the mix pack. It shares a light harvest of flowers that uplifts the mood and delivers a cerebral euphoria. An excellent therapeutic option for mental health conditions, the cultivar is a reliable source of relief from PTSD and depression.
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.