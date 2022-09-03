About this product
About this strain
Black Demon effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Hungry
75% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
