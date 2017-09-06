About this product
Genetics: Blueberry x White Widow
Blue Widows stretch to incredible heights, with bruise-colored foliage and shiny coatings of sparkling trichomes. The nugs are pale orange and super-fragrant, with scents of pine wood, citrus, and blueberry sweetness. They also deliver 14% THC and a set of surprisingly heady effects. Ride the wave of happy, psychedelic energy before melting into full-body sedation and supreme sleepiness. Grab Blue Widow feminized and grow a gorgeous giant.
About this strain
Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
Blue Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
294 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
