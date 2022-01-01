So pleasurable to toke, Blueberry is a hit among enthusiasts since its release in the 1970s. The cannabis also has a number of major awards under its belt to solidify its status. In 2000, it ranked first in the High Times Cannabis Cup's overall and Indica category. Then, the weed came 2nd overall and 3rd in Best Indica section the next year.



With an Indica-heavy genome, Blueberry offers deep relaxation just like its Afghani parent. Also a proud offspring of Thai and Purple Thai, it has hints of Sativa effects and a soaring THC mind flight. Truly one of the best hybrids there is, the weed is a melting pot of sought-after exotic landraces. It's no surprise that this big time recreational ganja is also a household name in the medical scene.



Being a resilient plant, Blueberry thrives well in any given set up. The herb does not scream for attention, making it an excellent strain for novice growers. Already promising, one's cultivating journey can get even better.



By blending a Lowryder in its genetics, the strain was able to showcase some Ruderalis traits. Its Homegrown Cannabis auto-flowering seeds mature into very sturdy tiny floras. Not only requiring minimal effort, but the heavy-yielder also doesn't need plenty of space.



GROWING



Due to its versatility, Blueberry is the strain of choice for aspiring growers. Cultured with auto-flowering genome, the plant thrives well with minimal supervision. It adopted a very Indica-like bushy structure and a Ruderalis height of no more than 75 cm. Its rapid growth of only 8 to 10 weeks from seedling to reaping is also a gift from the latter.



A beauty of wonderful colors. Its leafage is of green, yellow, and deep plum hues. Not to be outdone, its huge, dense colas have tints of purple, lavender, and green. With a bit of fiery orange tone, the curly pistils are a fascinating addition to its lovely nugs. Thickly blanketed of rich resin, the buds are boastful of their immense potency.



Loving a controlled setting, the plant offers a massive yield of up to 450 grams of fresh buds per square meter. Commissioning a SOG setup will help growers achieve that hefty harvest. Meanwhile, when grown outdoors, the colorful charmer is not going to produce as much buds. At only about 70 to 120 grams per plant, growers can go for multiple harvests to get more supply. In northern areas, one can start as soon as the last frost disappears and reap until mid-October.



FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR



Offering a distinct fruity scent, Blueberry leaves smokers drooling to take a hit. The moment the joint is lit, the smoke fills the room with a berry-infused aroma that induces a summer vibe. As the sweet fragrance starts to diminish, the light smell of tart lingers.



A treat for the palate, Blueberry tickles the taste buds with its dessert-like goodness. With the distinct flavor of its namesake fruit, the pot became a crowd favorite quick. Each inhale offers a combination of sweet berries with a kick of creamy vanilla. Then, upon exhale, it leaves a woody aftertaste on the lips.



EFFECTS



Known as a one hit and quit kicker, Blueberry is sure to deliver its promise of relaxation. What's more, despite its potency, the marijuana offers a smooth high. Even novice tokers can get their hands on it but must limit themselves to one small bowl.



It is the perfect strain to cap off a stressful day. The journey starts off with a subtle body stone paired with a burst of laughter due to immense happiness. A gift from its high THC volume, the sense of euphoria lasts for quite a long time.



As the cerebral buzz starts to fade, a soothing calmness will set in. Once the physical serenity takes over, the body will be free of any tension. Movement is possible, but the feeling of laziness compels people just to recline. Enjoyers would also get voraciously hungry, so it is best to keep some snacks nearby. As one would be too languid to move, prepping the favorites before taking a hit is a good idea.



Being an Indica-prominent hybrid, a single bowl at night lulls people to a long, profound sleep. It often takes around 1 to 2 hours before the sedating effect kicks in, though. So, users get to relish quite a long moment of mental stimulation while happily lounged.



Same as with other marijuana strains, Blueberry has its fair share of adverse effects. Smoking too much with minimal fluid consumption leads to cotton mouth effect. To ward off the discomfort, drink ample amount of water.



Excessive consumption of Blueberry also leads to dry eyes. Although the condition is not serious, it does cause an unpleasant feeling. It is important not to rub the eye area when dryness occurs as it might lead to irritation. Regular smokers carry an OTC eye lubricant to ease the discomfort.



Meanwhile, THC sensitive users must stay away from this mean puncher. Although gentle, the weed's THC content is rather massive. It may give them unpleasant mental effects like dizziness, paranoia, and anxiety.



MEDICAL



Blueberry is on top of the medical marijuana industry due to its powerful properties. Not only perfect for recreational use, it works holds pharmaceutical benefits too. The weed holds the capacity to ease corporeal and mental health concerns.



Acting as a strong relaxant with a kick of positive vibes, the holy grail works as a stress buster. It uplifts people who are struggling with anxiety and depression. Although it does not cure the condition, it relieves them of their down in the dumps moments. One bowl helps diminish the worries as the anxiousness floats away with the smoke.



With anti-inflammatory properties, the Blueberry hybrid does great in pain management. It is the go-to strain for those who have arthritis and connective tissue disorder. Sharing the same effects as OTC analgesic drugs, the plant has minimal offshoots.



Additionally, its munchies effect helps people with eating disorders by stimulating their appetite. Meanwhile, the sleepless get a restful sleep without even trying. With Blueberry around, the temporary fix to several ailments is within reach.



AUTOFLOWER BLUEBERRY SEEDS



A tiny and fast-growing version of the Blueberry, it boasts of many benefits and advantages. Growing its Homegrown Cannabis auto-flowering seeds assures an easy yet rewarding planting experience. Plus, it provides enough yield to share with friends. With this auto, waiting is a thing of the past.