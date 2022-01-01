Jack Herer is a famous Sativa-dominant pick-me-up strain. Its euphoric shot hits straight in the head. Through its happy high, it can keep one on the go and relieve mental maladies like depression and stress.



Although not as famous as its parents just yet, Blue Jack City Auto is well on its way. The demand for its balanced mental and physical results is steadily growing. Many growers are seeing the advantages of cultivating it too. Using its autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis, even aspiring raisers can achieve a favorable planting experience. These little beans grow fast and sturdy. The yield they produce is also of same potency and quality as their regular and feminized counterparts. Through such variant, growing the strain becomes way simpler.



A melting pot of landraces, Blueberry's potency traces its roots to Asia. It is a fruity treat for those who crave for relaxation. With the legendary Afghani as the very source of its Indica strength, it won't leave a single muscle uneased.



The blending of these two created quite a marijuana that can provide an even mind and body buzz. A perfect daytime strain, it keeps users joyous and motivated for hours on end. A true half-and-half ganja, it also gives the body a calming massage that melts the tension away.



Such a promising strain deserves a spot in one's garden or growing room. For cultivators who do not want the long wait or aspirants who have yet to achieve a green thumb, its autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis should do the trick. These babies mature into robust plants that share buds that do not compromise quality.



GROWING



The auto Blue Jack City Auto is a toughie that can withstand molds, pests, and diseases. Its compact stature allows it to grow even in small spaces. And, because it is the sturdy type, even inexperienced hands can handle with ease.



From germination to harvest, this variant only needs 10 weeks. It spends about 6 to 7 weeks flowering and juicing up its buds. In an indoor setting, sowing its auto seeds in hydroponics medium and soil is most beneficial. Employing a Sea of Green technique for those growing at least four of these babies will also help it yield prosperously. Growers can expect to dry and cure around 250 grams of buds per square meter come harvest-time.



The amount of produce the plant supplies in a controlled environment is promising. However, the same cannot be said for its outdoor output. Each hybrid will only share 50 to 150 grams of gluey buds. Not to worry, though, because growers can enjoy at least two harvests in a year due to the auto's speedy growth. That allows them to have a more substantial overall turnout which must all be harvested no later than late October.



FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR



As the flora's buds gain more trichomes, it will emanate a pungent citrusy scent that has a hint of moist soil. Once combusted, it will also release a spicy pine aroma that will warm the nostrils and calm the senses.



The herb's Blueberry pedigree becomes evident in its taste. It pleasures the palate with a mixed berry sapidity splashed with a bit of lemon juice and a dash of pine. Sweet, fruity, and a bit sour, this toke guarantees an explosion of flavors in every hit.



EFFECTS



Blue Jack City Auto is an excellent daytime toke. It commences the experience with a mild yet satisfying cerebral buzz. Users will feel an uplifting brush of bliss that will instantly brighten the mood. Any stressor that troubles the mind will dissipate and will not return while this hybrid is still on one's system. It also assures productivity as the increase in energy will keep a toker active for many hours. Artistic minds also benefit from the boost of creativity it brings.



The joint's relaxing effect follows briefly. Its calming comfort is enough to avoid any user from going overzealous or jumpy. It is also adequately strong to vanish any tension and muscle tightness. The all-organic blend is not the kind that couch-locks. However, keeping the dose low is still recommended, especially if one has some tasks that need attending.



MEDICAL



The even effects of Blue Jack City Auto is not contained within the leisure toking zone. It can also greatly benefit countless medical cannabis users with its fast-acting outcome. The result of consuming this weed gives head to toe comfort with minimal risk for adverse offshoots.



Many of the tokers from its growing fanbase use the joint for its mental influence. Because it gifts users with a joyous psychological state, it aids those struggling with depression, chronic stress, PTSD, and anxiety. Even those slowed down by fatigue get to function with vitality as the herb also brings added energy. Meanwhile, people suffering from appetite loss and nausea and vomiting re-establish their love for food due to its munchies effect.



Individuals tormented by pains and aches also seek physical solace from this hybrid. Its pain-relieving qualities and muscle relaxing ability act together to provide relief. Maladies such as arthritis, PMS, eye pressure, and migraines are the most common complaints of those who use this painkiller.



As do all strains, the ganja is also not without any adverse aftereffect. If consumed while not adequately hydrated, it can trigger dry eyes and cottonmouth. Excessive consumption may also lead to more worrying offshoots such as headache, paranoia, and anxiety.