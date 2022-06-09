About this product
Bruce Banner fast version is the perfect choice for eager cultivators and tokers looking to test their tolerance. Breeding the epic Sativa with a secret autoflower slashed two weeks off its flowering stage and added Indica genes into the equation. Crops are stunning, 6-feet-tall, dark, and spotted with rusty orange pistils. Their flowers are powerhouses, with 25–32% THC and an intense sugar-diesel bouquet. A puff kicks your energy into overdrive, preparing you for any social, creative, productive, or physical challenge. Alertness remains even as the vigor melts into ease. Smash your tasks and have a blast with Bruce Banner fast version.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
