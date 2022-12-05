About this product
Crossbreeding OG Bubblegum with Pure Haze gives you Bubblegum Haze feminized, a mostly sativa with 17–20% THC. The buds emit a fruit candy fragrance with hints of citrus, musk, and hash. Enjoy a flavorful smoke with a taste of wild berries tantalizing your palate. The strain is excellent for unwinding, as its euphoric buzz boosts your mood. A flurry of ideas flows as you become chatty. As the indica effects kick in, your body relaxes and becomes heavy, making it time to chill out. Cultivating the cultivar is challenging as the tall and massive plants require support and training. Your efforts reward you with 14–21 oz./m2 indoors, while outdoor crops produce 25–35 ounces each.
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
