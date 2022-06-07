About this product
Genetics: Do-si-dos x PCS1 (Wifi 3 x ( Scotts Og x Casper OG))
Cake Bomb is a sticky, decadent strain for sweet toothed evening tokers. It’s sugary yet punchy, lending some fuel funk from its Do-Si-Dos parent. Its OG origins promote vigorous bud and trichome production, and everything about this plant screams POWER.
The crops are tall and stunning, with glistening crystals and dark green foliage. The buds are tight and orange, carrying sweet-and-spicy terpenes and up to 29% THC. Consumption sends your mind soaring; the body melts into relaxation as you experience euphoria and sensory horseplay.
Grab Cake Bomb feminized for large yields of super-resinous, after-dinner delights.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
