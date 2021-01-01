About this product

Cheese is a world-famous cultivar that needs little introduction, and it thoroughly deserves the praise and attention it has received from cannabis communities across the globe. As its name suggests, it has a pungent, cheddar-like aroma and taste that makes users crave hit after hit. Its medicinal effects are said to surpass many conventional remedies, making it a good, all-natural alternative for the treatment of a number of conditions.



It's no surprise that growers want a piece of the Cheese action too. These autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. make cultivating this delicious treat as easy as pie. It's an extremely fast finisher, and fans are finding that growing it for themselves is far more rewarding than simply buying buds from dispensaries.



To create this automatic version, the original Cheese was blended with Lowryder, an Indica-heavy cultivar known for its short, squat stature and fast-flowering traits. Through this unique fusion of genes, a tasty, mid-sized, high yielding and very potent hybrid was born.



Growing Cheese from Autoflower Seeds



Auto Cheese is a resilient, quick-maturing plant that does not compromise when it comes to turnout. Growing Cheese requires only requires basic TLC and a standard diet to grow successfully, so much so that even beginners can do it without breaking a sweat.



This uncomplicated plant also has other traits that make it a joy to raise. With an average height of just a couple of feet, it will not need much space to grow, and it can go from a tiny seedling to harvest-ready in as little as 70 days.



When growing indoors, the tiny beauty will be happiest in soil or hydroponics on a SOG setup. To achieve the best possible results, you should sustain a 20/4 light routine, add 1/3 of coco coir and water it religiously. When harvest time arrives, you'll get your eager hands on 0.08 to 0.16 ounces of sticky buds per square foot.



Autoflower Cheese can survive severe weather conditions, so cannabis growers in northern areas are in luck. As soon as the last frosts end, these seeds can be planted. Because they mature so speedily, cultivators can harvest by May and still have time to fit in a couple more crops before late October. Every reaping season will bring anything from1.41 to 4.76 ounces of delicious buds per plant.



Fragrance and Flavor



Cheese is highly celebrated because of its strong, pungent smell and flavor. It boasts a musky cheddar scent with a sweet, earthy and herbal undertone. Just the description alone may set turophiles salivating, and cannabis connoisseurs absolutely love it.



Much like its aroma, the taste is a mix of Skunk and cheese, with hints of sweet butter, cream and wood. It may sound a little odd, but it's surprisingly moreish – it's definitely an awesome gift for the palate.



Effects



After just one toke of Autoflower Cheese, you'll feel a subtle cerebral buzz straight away. Although gentle at first, the head high will increase until it climbs to a soaring level. Bad moods will be banished and a tranquil sense of bliss will take over.



A brief moment will pass before the joint's tranquilizing effect manifests in full force. It conquers every inch of the body and vanquishes any tightness or tension in its path. Before you know it, you'll be locked to the couch – and this is the sweetest, most relaxing incarceration anyone is ever likely to experience.



Autoflower Cheese is the ideal partner for people who want to relax after a busy day at the office. It's best smoked in the evenings, and is perfect enjoyed while watching a movie or as part of a pre-bedtime routine. Ultimately, an insatiable sleepiness will befall you, and an inevitable trip to slumberland will surely follow.



Autoflower Cheese Seeds



If you want to experience the best that Cheese seeds have to offer, go for these autoflower seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. These babies grow astoundingly fast and caring for them is a walk in the park. Come harvest time, you'll have plenty for personal use with some left over to share with friends – and after all, relaxation is something everybody needs and deserves.