About this product
The cloud 9 Mix pack contains three high-yielding cultivars that deliver the goods in both flavors and effects. Oregon peach, California dream, and Star killer; all feminized for your growing convenience. Oregon Peach is an Indica dom with delicious flavors and an energizing kick.
California dream will have you pinching yourself as the dense canopy begins to spread. The buds are nothing but top shelf, with up to 17% and amazing aromas. Star killer seeds produce potent plants with as complex range of tastes and smells, bragging with up to 29% THC for potent effects. With these indica-leaning strains growing is a breeze, with great yields almost being inevitable.
About this strain
Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Star Killer produces medium to high yields and can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with an average flowering time of 65 days.
Star Killer effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.