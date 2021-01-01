About this product

This autoflowering version of Critical Mass is on a mission to prove that it's every bit as good as its predecessor. Moving out of its photoperiod kin's shadow, it has many selling points that allow it to stand out in its own right. Boasting a fresh pine fragrance and sweet, pungent flavor, its buds absolutely reek of potency. Its speedy growth ensures that harvest always rolls around quicker than expected.



To create the automatic version of the legendary cultivar, Lowryder Autoflower was introduced to the mix. Regarded as the first true autoflowering seeds, this tiny iconic plant has steady Ruderalis traits, which led to a miniature version of the Indica-heavy parent.



Critical Mass Autoflower is a pacifying bud that delivers an astounding blow. It's so easy to grow that even beginners can try their hand at it. This means punching, Indica-leaning weed can fit inside a cabinet and still thrive. It's just as awesome as it sounds, and its seeds are available for your pleasure from Homegrown Cannabis Co.



Just like the original Critical Mass feminized seeds, the autoflowering version is making waves in the medicinal cannabis scene. It's a popular therapeutic alternative to drugs, and is said to relax nerves and muscles as well as potentially appeasing various psychological concerns.



Growing Critical Mass Autoflower Seeds



The blend of Critical Mass and Lowryder is a work of wonder. With Rudy-resilience, the resulting offspring is tough against mold, mildew, pests and disease. It promises massive harvests even when grown in less than ideal settings, and growers need only wait 10 to 11 weeks for the seedlings to mature and bear ripe nugs.



Ideal for indoor cultivation, the plant grows to around 3 – 4.5 feet tall, so it doesn't need much space or TLC. To boost the yield, use about 6 to 7 liters of soil and employ a SOG setup with an 18 to the 24-hour light cycle. Come harvest-time, you'll reap a harvest to the tune of 1.31 to 1.47 ounces of fresh buds per square foot.



If grown outdoors, the tiny beauty is not as bountiful, so growers who want a larger stash often opt for multiple growing seasons. In northern areas, you can sow as soon as the last frost disappears and harvest by late April up to mid-October. Every harvest will provide up to 3.5 ounces per plant.



Fragrance and Flavor



The autoflowering version of Critical Mass has the same scent as its older sister. Its pungent buds spray the air with a musky citrus perfume that veterans just can't resist. Sweet and a bit earthy, it helps wash away all traces of tension as soon as it's inhaled.



The flavor has notes of fresh lemon juice and honey, with a sweet Skunk aftertaste that lingers for a good while after exhaling.



Effects



Critical Mass Autoflower is awesome for keeping evenings slow and steady. If you're craving a lazy weekend after a long week at work, this cultivar is sure to hit the spot. Strap in for a sunset-to-bedtime trip and let it engulf your body with a heavy buzz. Although it's loved by seasoned tokers, the less experienced will need to find a different relaxant as it's very, very potent.



Uplifted spirits are pretty much guaranteed, and you're likely to experience a euphoric burst of creative energy. Once the cerebral high is well underway, the gentle, relaxing body buzz will hit the back of the head before traveling south to every part of the body. It provides a moderate couch-lock that still allows you to complete non-strenuous activities.



Autoflower Critical Mass is a popular early evening toke that permits you to engage in light activities for a few hours before bed. Many choose to enjoy some TV-time while chowing down on their favorite snacks. Others pursue artistic endeavors such as painting or writing. After around 2 to 3 hours, you'll be lulled into a long, restful sleep.



To ensure the experience is pleasurable, always keep the dosage low and slow. Going overboard may cause dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia. Having smoke out while dehydrated may also lead to cottonmouth and dry eyes. To avoid these two, make sure you drink enough water.



Critical Mass Autoflower Seeds



Growing Critical Mass autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a plain sailing experience, even for beginners. It's a low maintenance and heavy-yielding plant that allows cultivators to reap the fruits of their labors in just three months. Better still, the plant matures fast, so you can enjoy multiple harvests for an even fatter stash.