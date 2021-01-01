About this product

Deelite Autoflower is one of the most famous cultivars of all time and has been impressing cannabis fans for decades. Now, growing your own batch of this incredible plant is easier than ever thanks to these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. It's so simple that even beginners can get excellent results.



This highly celebrated cultivar has quite a history. It's widely believed that was first developed in Seattle, Washington in the 1970s, before it eventually found its way to the Netherlands. There, it was further propagated and introduced into the commercial cannabis scene in 1985.



A cross between Thai and Afghani landraces, it's one of the purest Indica cultivars on the market, with levels of 90% and upwards. It's a hard-kicking sedative that's infamous for its 'two hits and quit' potency. Even veterans are wise enough to stay within these limits, unless they intend to get completely knocked for six.



With the correct dosage, users can enjoy a heavy body stone coupled with a happy high and an extreme case of the munchies. These effects are perfect enjoyed on a lazy night at home, but the cultivar is also said to have some medicinal benefits. With such desirable effects and traits, even breeders find it tempting – Deelite Autoflower has parented Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze, as well as a legion of others.



This herb is a big-leaguer, and it's received several awards to back it up. In 1989, the then-newcomer went home with the top prize in the Indica category of the first-ever High Times Cannabis Cup. It ultimately bagged two more prizes in 1990 and 1997 respectively.



Growing Deelite from Autoflowering Seeds



This moderately-sized plant is a delight to cultivate. It's naturally sturdy and is resilient to fungus, mold, and pests, so it needs hardly any TLC. With Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s autoflowering seeds, the no-fuss beauty will be ready for harvest in record time.



Indoors, Deelite Autoflower thrives in a SOG setup with the temperature kept at 70 to 80 degrees Farenheit. Once the seedlings appear, harvest is only 7 to 8 weeks away – and what a harvest it will be, with a hefty yield of 1.47 – 1.8 ounces per square foot.



This autoflower cultivar loves the sunny weather of southern Europe, but thanks to its strong Indica genetics, it can also thrive in places with a less than ideal climate. If growing outdoors, just make sure you avoid frosty seasons and you should get good results. If all goes well, the yields can reach 7 ounces per plant in an optimal alfresco location. It's important to note, though, that this can drop to just over 3 ounces if the weather is poor.



Fragrance and Flavor



Deelite Autoflower enthusiasts love its pungent aroma and taste. Right after the first puff, a strong pine scent with spicy and sweet undertones will fill the room. The flavor is very similar to the bouquet – it contains pine and wood notes with a dash of sugar and pepper.



Effect



Consuming Deelite Autoflower will make you feel heavenly in both body and mind. With just one or two puffs, this hard-hitting cultivar can glue even seasoned smokers to the couch. If the dosage is increased then it's likely you'll be sent straight to dreamland – without passing 'Go'.



If taken in moderation, you'll be able to savor the deep physical calm with an added boost of mental euphoria. It's a blissful, engaging high that makes stimuli such as music, TV or art even more appealing. There's also a strong 'munchies' effect, and the allure of food is likely to become too strong to resist.



To truly appreciate this cultivar and benefit most from its effects, it should be taken at night or when there's nothing in the calendar. If you smoke it after dinner (or before bedtime), you'll be able to fully relish the intense physical relaxation – it's as if every single muscle and joint has been lullabied to tranquility. Paired with a happy mental state, the experience is indeed a lot like seeing the Aurora Borealis – and you won't even have to leave your couch.



Autoflower Northern Light Seeds



The Indica-heavy leviathan has gained an enormous following thanks to its potent narcotic effect. Now, fans don't have to settle for purchasing it in small quantities from dispensaries, because they can grow their own crop with Homegrown Cannabis Co.'s autoflowering seeds. It's so quick and simple that even a novice grower can produce a plant fit for a pro. We also have Northern Lights Fast Version seeds for sale. Who would have thought cultivating a cultivar of such legendary status could be so easy?