About this product

Do-si-dos may not be as widely known as its parent cultivars, but it's certainly no slouch either. A mostly Indica hybrid, it delivers a highly sedating body stone that's said to obliterate stress and pain.



Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) is responsible for much of the Do-si-dos genetics. The parent cultivar's winding green calyxes, purple leaves and blazing orange pistils are strikingly evident in the offspring. It also passed on the famous high resin production that led it to win many cannabis cups.



GSC itself is an impeccable cultivar with pretty much no weak traits, but the breeders decided to enhance the physical effects even further by introducing Face Off OG to the mix. A phenotype of OG Kush, this heavy-hitting Indica-dominant hybrid is named after the numbing body buzz it delivers. At the zenith of the psychedelic high, consumers tend to lose themselves in oblivion.



Do-Si-Dos is a highly underrated cultivar, but that may be all about to change. These feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. create an immensely potent plant whose THC volume could reach 30% – an ungodly level that's most certainly not for the fainthearted. In low doses, its value is said to extend far beyond recreational use, since it may also possess numerous medical benefits.



Growing Do-Si-Dos Feminized



Raising Do-Si-Dos gives you the opportunity to get your hands on a stash of insanely potent buds without the toils that cannabis cultivation often entails. The cultivar's easy-to-grow nature means it only needs standard gardening care to prosper.



It's best to grow it indoors, where you have full control of the environment. The most fundamental requirements include a temperature around 74°F and approximately 55% RH level. By using the Sea of Green setup, you could achieve between 1.31 and 1.63 ounces per square foot at harvest time.



The buds are clumped together in small clusters, and by the late vegetative stage you'll notice small forest green leaves surrounded by bright orange hairs and frosty white crystals. If exposed to colder temperatures at night, the plant can take on a gorgeous purple hue.



If you live in a warm, semi-humid location, feel free to cultivate this hybrid al fresco. A typical yield per plant can be as much as 17 ounces under optimal conditions.



Fragrance and Flavor



One trait that Do-Si-Dos definitely did not inherit from GSC is its fragrance. Instead of having a sweet, flowery scent, this hybrid mostly exudes a dank, earthy odor with a subtle skunky note.



Effects



Best used to cap off an exhausting day, Do-Si-Dos is all about providing holistic nighttime relaxation. It delivers a powerful euphoric high that blows away any negative thoughts and emotions, improving the mood and creating a light and bright demeanor. You'll likely feel more responsive to auditory and visual stimuli.



Next, a calming wave sweeps over the entire body, making every inch of the anatomy feel suddenly heavy and yet soft at the same time. At this point, reposing on the couch becomes an inescapable prospect, and you'll soon be reposed against the backdrop of a blissful, floaty dreamscape. After an hour or so, sleep is likely to come knocking.



Feminized Do-Si-Dos Seeds



Chronic health concerns and the endless cycle of exhaustion, no matter how minor, can take their toll. The good news is that Do-Si-Dos and its roster of benefits may provide significant relief from the likes of stress, depression, migraines, rheumatism and insomnia. Although the potential therapeutic merits are temporary, it still gives the tired mind and body a much-needed and gratifying escape.



Growing Do-Si-Dos yourself using feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is the best way to get your hands on an express ticket to euphoria and profound relaxation. It's a heavy yielding cultivar with landrace sturdiness, guaranteeing a rewarding cultivation experience without punishing efforts.



