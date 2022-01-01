About this product
Eastern Promise is an exotic experience to prompt meditative, reflective, and grounding behaviors. This Cinderella 99 x Taskenti Indica-dominant blend boasts an incredibly smooth mind-and-body hit with 19% THC. A puff brings mental clarity, a razor-sharp focus, and slight sensory distortions. The body is one with its surface, free of any earthly discomfort. This profound sense of peace comes in plumes of musky smoke, coating the tongue with rich earth and coffee flavors. The growth traits of this unusual beauty are quintessentially Indica. Crops are squat, bushy, and brimming with round, crystal-coated colas. Eastern Promise fem truly delivers the best of South Asian cannabis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.