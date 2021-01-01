About this product

Gelato seeds is already a very popular and sough-after cultivar, but who says that perfection cannot be improved upon? By blending the original plant with the autoflowering Girl Scout Cookies, a non-photoperiod Gelato was born. It's just as delectable and efficient as the older variety, and still maintains its fruity, earthy flavor and (up to) 24% THC level. Great news indeed!



When consumed, it glazes the body with relaxation that comes with a scoop of productivity, making it favorable for afternoon or early evening sessions. It's also said to be overflowing with medicinal potential for both the mind and the body. As the euphoria kicks in, stress and anxiety, the two key ingredients for a mental meltdown, may simply melt away. At the same time, its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties may relieve conditions such as migraines and arthritis.



With these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., Gelato, a variant that previously required a certain level of gardening expertise, becomes a lot easier to cultivate. This version thrives outdoors but is most fruitful when grown in a controlled environment. Even better, it matures swiftly, providing luscious buds way faster than its photoperiod sister.



Growing cultivar Gelato Autoflower Seeds



Gelato Auto showcases fantastic Indica physical features all encased in Ruderalis's tiny, 2 to 3 foot frame. It has deep green leafage and nugs that turn into dark plum when exposed to cold temperatures during lights off hours. As harvest draws near, its multiple colas take on a frosty, snowclad appearance that's a veritable treat for the senses.



Regardless of where you plant it, its growth cycle only lasts for 10 to 11 weeks, and there are certain things you can do to help maximize the yield. Provide at least 18 hours of light each day as anything less will negatively impact its growth. 24-hour lighting is also acceptable if racking up the bills is not a concern – and as long as the grow room has equipment in place to properly handle the increase in heat.



While it's growing, it's very important to protect the plant from harm. Because of the swift lifespan of autoflowers, they often do not have ample time to recover from injuries. Low-stress training (LST) can be performed, but not high-stress training (HST).



Because the grow environment is essential in getting a decent output from Auto Gelato, it is best to cultivate it indoors where conditions and light schedules can be regulated. To keep it comfortable, keep the temperature at around 70 to 80°F and the humidity between 40% and 50%. Pack 4 to 16 plants in a Sea of Green setup for every square yard and you could get as much as 1.63 ounces of buds per square foot.



Because of its ruderalis genetics, the autoflowering version of Gelato will prosper in the great outdoors. Its small size allows discreet open-air growing on the balcony, in the backyard amongst other plants, and just about anywhere else with reasonably pleasant weather. On the flip side, this advantage comes with a drawback: the yield is only 3.5 ounces of buds for every plant due to fewer hours of sunlight exposure.



Fragrance and Flavor



Both versions of Gelato – autoflowering and photoperiod – taste as delectable as they sound. Like a fruit cocktail for dessert, it has the sweetness of berries, as well as the fresh scent of citrus. There's also a hint of earthiness in the background that gives its rather fruity, youthful fragrance a more mature side. When lit up and smoked, it greets the palate with flavors of orange, blueberry, lavender and sandalwood. It leaves behind a creamy texture that coats the tongue and allows more extended appreciation of the taste.



Effects



Gelato's captivating essence comes with a matching string of effects that are just desirable, especially if you're looking for enjoyment and relaxation a couple of hours before you go to sleep. The cultivar brings a powerful cerebral blow that hits without delay. Almost immediately, an increase in sensitivity to sounds and visual stimuli, along with a feeling of time deceleration, becomes apparent. There's also a seemingly endless cascade of thoughts and ideas, which makes this cultivar an excellent choice of companion when there's a need for creative thinking.



A creeping physical high will also join the fun. It leaves a sense of calm that does not couch-lock or cause sluggishness. Instead, Gelato encourages undemanding and non-strenuous activities that allow the body to express the whims of the mind. Staring aimlessly at the ceiling may be out of the picture, but endeavors such as painting, playing musical instruments, or cooking are entirely possible if you feel so inclined. The last one is especially common as this cultivar often brings with it a severe case of the munchies.



Autoflowering Gelato Seeds



The pleasing fruity and earthy taste of Gelato Auto is but a small portion of what the plant can offer. It has very potent properties that can provide an intensely satisfying cerebral high, as well as a calming body buzz that's great for after-work relaxation. The pleasurable experience is also said to bring immense therapeutic benefits that may range from improving the appetite to relieving stress and neuropathic pains.



Gelato Autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are a lot easier to cultivate than the photoperiod version. The cultivar matures fast, and has a very sturdy structure thanks to its ruderalis genetics. Most importantly, it flourishes outdoors but is exceptionally productive when grown in a well-regulated indoor environment.