About this product
Genetics: Sticky Zkittlez Glue {Gorilla Glue #4 x Zkittlez} x Lemon Pie
Gorilla Lemon Fire is an across-the-board knockout, from the stellar genetics to the intense, Indica-dominant effects. It lends colorful flavors and bag appeal from Zkittlez. Lemon Pie adds a juicy citrus tang, while Gorilla Glue #4 supplies the potency. The result is a squat orange crop with super-gluey nugs. Its bouquet is a fusion of fruit, pine, incense, and diesel fuel, neatly packed in a cloud of 21% THC smoke. Light up for a soaring cerebral high with pain-relieving properties.
Grab Gorilla Lemon Fire feminized for a hefty harvest of super-enjoyable flower.
*Promotion valid from 09:00am on the 1st of July to 11:59pm on the 31st of July, 2022. PST.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
