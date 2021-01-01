About this product

Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds have indica dominant plants waiting within that boast a hard-hitting 22% THC content and a slight hint of 0.4% CBD. The strains of glistening trichome rich purple-hued nugs with bright orange pistols firing out in all directions are unmistakable.



It sits at the top of the purple family tree for its wisdom rather than its age. Since its creation in 2003, its popularity has started a chain reaction of hybrids. Granddaddy Purple has its legendary heritage to thank for its collaboration of award-winning characteristics that weed enthusiasts and cultivators worldwide can't get enough of.



What are Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds?



Depending on where you hail from will determine which way you spell Granddaddy Purple. Whether you spell it with four Ds or three, Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds grow impressive yields of potent buds bound to leave a lasting impression.



It's the perfect type of indica to turn to when you need relaxation, recovery, and help to sleep. Its profound and fast-acting mental effects soothe your worries away and cradle your body into comfort without locking you on the couch.



Purchasing feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds for sale is an ideal choice if you're looking for long-lasting medicinal relief. Patients who suffer from acute and chronic conditions alike choose this strain as their evening companion.



Everyone loves the smell and taste of juicy fruits, and Granddaddy Purple feminized buds will leave your mouth watering. Its complex terpene profile is bursting with berry goodness with a subtle tang and after tones of pine.



Feminized Granddaddy purple seeds are a favorite among cultivars worldwide for their strength, resilience, and numerous dense buds. In feminized seed form, these harvests are made even more colossal.



What are the Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds effects?



Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds may be indica leaning, but their small sativa percentage shines through during the weed's psychoactive effects on the mind and body. Among its many applauded attributes, Granddaddy Purple is a certified hard hitter.



Beginners should start slow, leaving some time between puffs as even seasoned stoners can get wiped off their feet with this strain. After a few initial tokes, a euphoric indica style body buzz will roll in, making you feel upbeat, happy, and unable to control your smile.



These feelings of joy linger as the high continues its journey through your limbs, washing your tensions away. Around half an hour to an hour after starting your Granddaddy Purple feminized session, you'll begin to feel waves of intense calm washing over your entire body.



It's at this point there's a fork in the road. Choose to take a break or continue towards a heavy dosage which will wrap you up and send you off to dreamland.



A few bowls are ideal if you want your feminized Granddaddy Purple to accompany your night in with friends. Munchies are standard with this strain so remember to have plenty of snacks in the house.



What do the Granddaddy Purple feminized buds smell like?



Granddaddy Purple seeds in feminized form are famous for growing dense, sticky buds that smell like candy. If you're a fan of sugared fruits, dark berries, and grapes, your nose will be instantly drawn to this strain.



As you handle and pick Granddaddy Purple feminized, ready to skin up, the aroma profile gets even more complex. Notes of citrus and bitter musk combine with the sweet stench of grapes and red berries.



In comparison, grinding this dark majesty fuels peppery sensations thanks to its abundance of caryophyllene. Once you spark your joint, things take a surprising turn.



The smell of fresh ripe fruits switches to baked and caramelized goodies reminiscent of your favorite desserts at grandma's house. Granddaddy Purple feminized emits luxuriant aromas that reflect the taste sensation that's around the corner.



How to germinate Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds



Growing Granddaddy Purple cannabis from feminized seeds is easy once you have the know-how. The plants take on the robustness, resilience, and structure of their indica lineage, making them an ideal choice for beginners.



Germinating your feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds is the first step on your home-growing adventure. Follow our germination guide for a tried and tested method that yields the highest success rate.



For instance, you'll need to:



- Place some paper towel on top of a plate and moisten it with water



- Lay your seeds over the towel one inch apart



- Cover them with more paper towel and moisten again



- Use a second dinner plate as a lid



- Store your germinating seeds somewhere consistently warm



The plate approach requires minimal effort and only a few items from around your house. It's straightforward, and you can get your seeds ready in a matter of minutes.



Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds grow guide



Growing Granddaddy Purple seeds in feminized form ensures your crop is full of beautiful budding female plants from which you can harvest gigantic yields. Unless you're planning to breed, male plants are a nuisance.



They take up space in your grow area and can accidentally pollinate your females, potentially ruining your harvest. It's best to avoid this by opting for feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds.



Thanks to its indica heritage, feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds for sale can grow anywhere. They're hardy and need very little attention other than some support to withstand the weight of their heavy colas.



Cultivating feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds indoors is simple. However, your plants will require basic care to thrive, such as adequate light and temperatures. Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds prefer a constant temperature between 70 to 79 Fahrenheit and 50% humidity.



They also prove healthier when potted in nutrient-rich soil or a hydroponic system. Indoors you can expect these plants to grow up to three feet tall and begin to flower from week eight to ten. Healthy plants will yield around 17.5 ounces every square foot.



In comparison, outdoor-grown Granddaddy Purple seeds feminized can stretch up your fence and grow to a whopping six feet tall in sunny locations. They primarily go wild in warm climates but do well in the northern hemisphere when protected against frost.



A healthy life cycle from seed to maturity will yield around 17.5 ounces per plant outdoors. You'll need to practice some patience while waiting for this strain to mature; the payoff of deep purple buds with white crystal-like resin oozing with complex terpenes is more than worth it.



What are the Granddaddy Purple feminized strain genetics?



Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds arrived on the California cannabis market with a bang in 2003. Cultivator Ken Estes created this top-shelf marijuana by crossing legendary indica strains Purple Urkle and Big Bud.



These famous lines have been a staple in the weed community since the 80s, winning multiple awards over the years and forming the basis of countless other hybrids. Their heavy indica dominance is why this particular strain is also known as Grandaddy Purple Kush feminized.



Purple Urkle's history is as rich and complex as its flavonoid profile. It originates from California with links to a unique phenotype Mendocino Purps. The strain is famous for its dramatic dark purple buds and fiery orange hairs.



Its sweet and moreish flavor is reminiscent of grape soda, similar to Granddaddy. However, unlike the next purple generation, Urkle can take up to five months to grow to full maturity outdoors.



Big Bud's origins date back to the 70s during Nixon's presidency. The old-school celebrity was born out of a three-way cross between even more legendary parentage Afghani, Northern Lights, and Skunk #1.



Like Grandaddy Purple Kush feminized, Big Bud produces deeply calming effects from head to toe. One of the many reasons it was crowned a champion at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1989.



The strain got its name due to its giant yield sizes, THC potency, and oversized buds. Out of the many characteristics carried over to Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds, it's pretty evident that its dense nugs are inherited from Big Bud.



Simultaneously, its flavors and appearance are Purple Urkle's influence. This combination of sought-after characteristics has led Granddaddy to win a handful of awards.



Wellness and Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds



No matter how big or small your ailment is, the bud that comes from Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds can help soothe your symptoms and bring you relief. Renowned for its immediate and long-lasting effects, this strain is an excellent choice for those seeking medicinal marijuana therapy that offers a powerful but balanced outcome.



Small doses allow you to carry on with your day without overwhelming the mind or body, and heavier sessions will carry you into a peaceful sleep.



Grandaddy Purple Kush feminized reportedly helps those suffering from the following:



- Stress

- Anxiety

- Pain

- Insomnia

- Depression

- Lack of appetite

- Chronic pains

- Arthritis

- Migraines

- Fatigue



Disclaimer: This medical marijuana information is not advice and should not be treated as such. Please seek professional medical advice.



Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds: Frequently Asked Questions



Continue reading to learn even more about granddaddy purple seeds feminized as we answer some of the most commonly asked questions from people just like you. We hope that by the end, all your worries, curiosities, and confusions are all put to bed.



Read on to feel confident in your decision to buy feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds for sale at Homegrown Cannabis Co.



Where can I get free cannabis Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds?



The best way to get your hands on some free feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds is by taking part in our BOGO (buy one get one free) offer when it's available.



Our BOGO deal also includes legendary, heritage, and classic strains. Our prices are some of the best around, and we stock only premium quality seeds. You can rest easy knowing if you opt for a BOGO offer or something else, you'll receive only the very best.



Can a beginner grow Granddaddy Purple feminized?



Yes. Grandaddy Purple Kush feminized seeds are the perfect strain for beginners. They are strong, hardy, and resilient, thanks to their indica background. They also won't grow overly tall indoors and need little training or pruning beyond supporting their weight.



Super-cropping has proven to increase the yield size of this strain. However, with already big colas threatening to double over your plant, it isn't necessary for home cultivation.



What is the Granddaddy Purple feminized flower time?



Compared to many other strains, feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds are slower off the starting block and take up to ten weeks to flower. Like growing any outdoor seeds, you need to pay close attention to when you sow your cannabis seeds versus when to harvest for optimal potency.



If you plant late and leave them in the ground too long, you risk the threat of cold weather killing your yield or having to pull low-quality buds early.



How long do Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds take to germinate?



For the highest success rate, follow our germination guide. If you start your seeds off in the right conditions, you can expect your Granddaddy Purple seeds in feminized form to shoot out a taproot within 24 to 120 hours after starting the process.



A general rule of thumb is to keep your seeds at around 78°F and maintain their moisture for fast results. Some seeds may take as long as five days to germinate. If you're waiting any longer, then they are a failure and need disposing of.



If you end up with a dud, you can replace it through our germination guarantee. You're entitled to do this once every order. You must provide proof that you've followed our instructions to receive new seeds.



How long does it take Granddaddy Purple feminized from seeds to harvest?



Granddaddy Purple cannabis from feminized seeds is a slow grower. Generally, the strain will take up to 12 weeks to fully mature from seed. If you plan accordingly, you can expect to be busy harvesting your crop by mid-October.



Grow medium: Granddaddy Purple feminized hydro or soil?



Indoors, feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds aren't overly fussy where they grow as long as they have adequate light, water, temperature, nutrients, and humidity. These plants grow equally as well in hydro or soil. If you opt for the latter, then a high-quality potting mix will serve you well in providing all the nutes your weed needs.



What is the average Granddaddy Purple feminized height?



The average height that your Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds will grow to depends on if you're cultivating indoors or out. Inside they stay true to their indicas ancestry and stay short and bushy at only 3 feet tall. Outside, they can get lanky in sunny spots and reach up to 6 feet.



Where can I find pictures of Granddaddy Purple feminized marijuana?



If you want to marvel at the beauty of this strain, then you're in luck. You can find pictures of feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds, seedlings, adult plants, and cured buds throughout our website.



The first set of images is right here on this product page. Alternatively, you can view a myriad of experiences from other home cultivators at Homegrown Diaries. Take a browse through this platform, and you'll find stories, advice, and pictures by growers from all over the world.



Where is the best place to buy Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds in the USA?



Across the USA, the best place to find feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds for sale is online at Homegrown Cannabis Co. We carefully select our seeds from a network of farmers and breeding programs that put quality before quantity. Every seed you receive from us is premium grade.



We also offer discreet delivery right to your door, so there's no need to worry about curtain-twitching neighbors. You also won't need to break the bank ordering your Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds. Our prices are some of the best around.



Time your purchase right, and you may also be able to take advantage of our BOGO or discount offers. We have a colossal catalog of seeds far superior to what any dispensary could stock.



No matter your preference, location, or skill level, we have a seed pack right for you. If you're just starting, for example, check out our beginner's collection.



Are there any other names to Granddaddy Purple feminized?



Like a real granddad, the marijuana community has given this purple strain many fond nicknames. You'll notice it referred to as:



- Grand Daddy Purp

- G Purps

- Granddaddy Purps

- GDP

- Gridlock

Spelling errors



As mentioned, the strain name can often appear in different ways. For example, if you're from the UK, the most common spelling is Grandaddy with three Ds, while those from the US spell Granddaddy with four.



The difference boils down to the countries or regions' typical spelling of Granddad/ Grandad. Whether you're searching for Granddaddy, Grandaddy, or Grand Daddy Purple feminized seeds, you'll yield the same results.



