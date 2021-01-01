About this product

Similar to the purple-hued primate, Grape Ape marijuana is well-known for its relaxing and carefree impact. This indica-dominant powerhouse comes packed with 25% THC and an arsenal of terpenes. The strain wins you over with its delicious aroma and fragrance while knocking you square between the eyes.



Grape Ape feminized seeds is a beginner-friendly cultivar that yields great, even when grown by novice cultivators. It's an ideal choice for medicinal and recreational users alike who covet this strain for its exceptional euphoric yet focussed and physically relaxing effects.



What are Grape Ape feminized cannabis seeds?



It's difficult finding satisfaction in another cultivar after experiencing marijuana derived from feminized Grape Ape weed seeds. With THC levels ranging between 15 and 25%, this weed hits as hard as a purple primate, bowling you over with its incredible effects and tasty fragrance.



This cannabis, with its deep skunk and grape-candy aroma and fragrance, is the ideal remedy to soothe away the day's stress. It helps you drift off into a relaxing, cheerful evening. While Grape Ape invigorates the palate and nose, it's entirely incapacitating in every other conceivable way.



The creation of feminized Grape Ape seeds is the result of a breeding experiment during which the breeders crossed:



- Afghani

- Skunk

- Mendocino Purps.



Combining these outstanding and diverse genetics, the breeders created a spectacular, hard-hitting, and simple-to-grow cultivar. When grown, Grape Ape feminized seeds develop into beautiful weed plants with an irresistible fragrance, producing generous yields of exceptionally potent buds.



As an indica-dominant and one of America's most sought-after strains, consumers relish Grape Ape weed for its intense cerebral and stimulating impact. DIYers and commercial cultivators alike love feminized Grape Ape for being a generous yielder and simple to grow strain. With minimum TLC, these feminized weed seeds develop only female plants, delivering an excellent return on investment.



What are the effects of Grape Ape marijuana?



Weed from Grape Ape feminized seeds stays true to its indica lineage by delivering a sense of euphoric happiness combined with an overall body-stone. As a slow-burner, it takes time for the full impact to set in, creeping into the mind and inducing feelings of utter contentment and dream-like calmness.



Instead of hitting like a sledgehammer, marijuana from feminized Grape Ape seeds eases you into a floaty cloud of goodness, filled with dreamy, blissful, and positive vibes. As with the cerebral impact, the physical effects of Grape Ape take a while to kick in. When it does, you'll succumb to hopeless clumsiness and a feeling of heaviness.



While it may leave you without the motivation to be physically active, you'll have an overflow of optimism and positivity, ensuring you enjoy every moment of the experience. When taken in high enough doses, this weed leaves you feeling as elegant and graceful as a tranquilized primate, inducing a severe case of couch-lock.



Be warned; you may want to keep a decent supply of snacks within arm's length. Weed from Grape Ape feminized seeds is infamous for causing the munchies, leaving you with an appetite that puts even a silverback gorilla to shame.



As the cerebral and physical effects work in perfect unison, it may be possible to squeeze in an easy-going activity or some TV before being pulled into Never Never Land. Due to its relaxing and soothing nature, it's best to reserve the marijuana derived from Grape Ape feminized seeds for those blissful moments of downright laziness and self-indulgence.



What does feminized Grape Ape weed smell like?



Weed produced by Grape Ape feminized seeds come with an arsenal of terpenes, including:



- Borneol

- Valencene

- Phytol

- Alpha humulene

- Eucalyptol

- Alpha phellandrene

- Limonene

- Beta-caryophyllene

- Beta Pinene

- Alpha pinene

- Myrcene



While the cultivar's genetic composition may suggest a pine-fresh, spicy, and herbal fragrance and aroma, the reality is much more intriguing. Feminized Grape Ape weed seeds develop beautiful purple plants with various layers of juicy, fruity, and sweet fragrances, with hints of spice in the background.



The most dominant is the smell of grape candy, underlined by sour skunk and sweet berries. Grape Ape buds deliver a complex yet exquisite and mouth-watering note of exotic hashish when broken apart. After lighting up, cannabis derived from Grape Ape feminized seeds burns quickly, providing the user with a sweet and slightly sour grape and berry flavor.



It also boasts notes of lemon zest, eliminating the chemical bitterness and leaving the user with a delicious lemony aftertaste. Upon smoking the buds produced by feminized Grape Ape seeds, the user gets hit by notes of classic skunk, hash, and a mass of sugar-sweet candy.



When exhaled, this legendary smoke leaves behind a lingering, sticky aftertaste that's absurdly moreish. Vaping weed from Grape Ape feminized seeds delivers an even fruitier and smoother experience, but at the expense of the strain's hash-like, peppery qualities. Grape Ape quickly quenches your candy cravings, making it delicious from start to finish, ensuring satisfaction with every toke you take.



How to germinate feminized Grape Ape seeds?



When you buy Grape Ape feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., we protect your investment with our germination guarantee. If your weed seeds fail to sprout, provided you used the paper towel technique as explained in our germination guide, immediately contact us for a replacement order.



For optimal results, start by buying the highest-quality feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds you can get, then carefully follow the germination method outlined below:



- Step 1: Collect your cannabis seeds, purified or bottled water, two dinner plates, tweezers, and non-porous paper towels.



- Step 2: Moisten the paper towels, but remember to wring out excess water.



- Step 3: Place one saturated paper towel on top of the first dinner plate.



- Step 4: Using the tweezers, place your cannabis seeds on top of the moistened paper towel, roughly an inch apart.



- Step 5: Cover the marijuana seeds with the second paper towel, then add some extra H2O to ensure they remain wet.



- Step 6: Carefully lift your marijuana seeds to ensure the water doesn't pool below.



- Step 7: Place the second dinner plate upside down on top of the first one, and store the makeshift container in a warm dark area, such as your sock draw or a kitchen cabinet.



- Step 8: It typically takes 24 to 120 hours for the cannabis seeds to sprout, so periodically check on them to ensure they remain moist.



- Step 9: As soon as your cannabis seeds develop healthy taproots, use the tweezers to transplant them root first into sizable containers.



Take note: You may nullify your germination guarantee by using an alternative sprouting technique.



Feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds grow guide



Upon hearing the name, Grape Ape, it's easy to imagine beastly, challenging to manage plants. In reality, this flora rarely grows taller than 3 feet. Feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds have exceptional natural resistance against pests and disease, making this strain a breeze to cultivate in indoor and outdoor environments.



Plants grown from Grape Ape feminized seeds stand out from the crowd as they develop vibrant green colas and plum shaded leaves when exposed to cooler nighttime temperatures. Closer to harvest time, the sticky resin on the buds transforms, resembling a glimmering white frost. This glistening coat makes these bushy plants look like small, purplish, snow-capped Christmas trees.



While feminized Grape Ape seeds grow into spectacular plants, the fragrance and aroma of their dense, pine cone-shaped flowers are equally enticing. Simultaneously, the buds' thick, gooey coat of trichomes is a constant reminder of this strain's potency.



Feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds thrive in controlled environments, producing medium-sized yields even in small areas. By caring for their plants and implementing a Sea of Green arrangement, indoor growers can expect a yield of 12 to 18 oz./m2 after six to eight weeks of flowering.



Growing feminized Grape Ape weed seeds inside require a stable temperature ranging between 70 and 90 °F and a relative humidity level around 40 to 50%. As these plants are exceptionally bushy, trimming, pruning, and installing support measures is a requirement for indoor and outdoor cultivators.



Growers cultivating Grape Ape feminized seeds in warm, mildly humid climates can expect a yield of up to 21 oz./plant of mouth-watering plum-colored nugs by early October. Depending on their region's climate, outdoor cultivators need to install shelter for their crop to protect it against heavy rainfall and high humidity.



The best time to plant feminized Grape Ape seeds is from late March to early May, ensuring you'll harvest your well-earned weed by late September to early October.



What is the Grape Ape feminized seeds genetics?



A joint breeding experiment between the breeders from Barney's farm and Apothecary Genetics led to the creation of Grape Ape feminized weed seeds. This indica-heavy cultivar is a three-way cross between the legendary Afghani, deliciously sweet Mendocino Purps, and earthy Skunk #1.

While Grape Ape feminized seeds are yet to win an award, recreational and medicinal users worldwide prefer this cultivar for its uplifting mental stimulation and soothing physical relaxation.



Wellness and feminized Grape Ape weed seeds



Medicinal marijuana users worldwide hold the sedating and physically relaxing effects of Grape Ape cannabis very highly. As an indica-heavy strain, weed from feminized Grape Ape seeds has the potency necessary to numb your entire body. While it may not be the go-to strain for mood disorders and psychological issues, this cultivar is pretty effective in treating physical ailments.



Therapeutic users rave about this cultivar's potential for dealing with conditions like:



- Fibromyalgia

- Chronic pain

- Muscle spasms

- Joint stiffness

- Headaches

- Migraines

- Muscle pains



If you're struggling with nervous energy preventing you from relaxing, a toke or two of this weed is sure to wind you down. Insomnia isn't a match for the intense sedative effects of cannabis from feminized Grape Ape weed seeds, either.



If you're having issues with sleep deprivation, or if stress keeps you tossing and turning at night, puffing some of this marijuana will have you drifting off into la-la-land in no time at all. This weed is also widely known for inducing munchies, making it an exceptional strain to use for people with a poor appetite or those struggling with nausea.



If you're prone to paranoia or panic attacks, though, weed from Grape Ape feminized seeds may not be your best choice as it's known to enhance these feelings.



Grape Ape feminized marijuana seeds: Frequently asked questions



While it's our goal to be as thorough as possible in our product pages, consumers always seek more information. Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions.



Where can I get free feminized Grape Ape weed seeds?



At Homegrown Cannabis Co., we regularly offer our clients amazing BOGO (Buy one get one free) deals on various high-quality cannabis strains, including Grape Ape feminized seeds. Even without the BOGO deals, our seed prices are highly competitive, making it worth your while to trust Homegrown Cannabis Co. as your primary seed bank.



Can a beginner grow Grape Ape feminized seeds?



Yes. Plants grown from feminized Grape Ape seeds are sturdy and exceptionally resilient against plant pests and diseases. The cultivar thrives in controlled and outdoor environments. Combined with a bit of TLC, these attributes make feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds an absolute breeze to grow.



What is the feminized Grape Ape weed seeds flowering time?



Feminized Grape Ape weed seeds typically have a six to eight-week flowering time. Cultivators that sowed their seeds by late March to early May can expect to harvest 12 to 18 oz./m2 of bud by late September to mid-October indoors and about 21 oz./plant outdoors.



How long do Grape Ape feminized seeds take to germinate?



Using the paper towel method as explained in our germination guide, your Grape Ape feminized seeds should sprout within one to five days.



How long does it take Grape Ape feminized seeds to develop from seed to harvest?



The time it takes for Grape Ape feminized seeds to complete their life-cycle depends on various key factors, including:



- Whether you're growing your crop in a controlled environment or outdoors

- Your choice of cultivation method (soil, hydro, etc.)

- What phenotype you're using

- Whether you forcefully induce flowering or allow your crop to develop naturally



That said, it can take as little as three-and-a-half or as much as seven months for your feminized Grape Ape seeds to complete their life cycle.



Grow medium: Grape Ape feminized hydro or soil?



Feminized Grape Ape seeds thrive in both indoor and outdoor environments. Growing this cultivar inside in a hydroponics setup or rich soil-compost mix, combined with the Sea of Green technique, maximizes your available space and significantly increases the yield.



What is the average height of feminized Grape Ape plants?



Feminized Grape Ape marijuana seeds develop small, bushy yet sturdy plants, rarely growing taller than three feet. Being an indica-heavy strain, Grape Ape shows significant lateral growth and develops large, thick fan leaves, making pruning, trimming, and plant support essential in indoor and outdoor environments.



Where can I find pictures of feminized Grape Ape marijuana?



You can find several feminized Grape Ape weed seeds, bud, and plant images on this product page. You can also sign up to Homegrown Diaries, where you're bound to find many more stunning images of this exceptional cultivar.



Homegrown Diaries is a platform designed by us for cultivators to create an online community of like-minded people. Growers share their passion for cannabis cultivation, swap growing hints and tips, and post hordes of amazing pics.



Where is the best place to buy feminized Grape Ape seeds in the USA?



It may be possible to purchase Grape Ape feminized seeds from your local dispensary in legal states, but they're typically more expensive, and the quality is seldom guaranteed. On the other hand, various online seed banks offer a vast selection of premium cannabis seeds, usually with a germination guarantee and discreet packaging and shipping.



If you're in the market for high-quality feminized Grape Ape seeds, you need not look any further than Homegrown Cannabis Co.



Are there any other names for Grape Ape feminized seeds?



No. With such a memorable, fun to pronounce name like Grape Ape, the breeder ensured that no one would try to create something better, eliminating the need for nicknames.



What's the primary difference between autoflower, regular, and feminized seeds?



If you're planning to enter the world of cannabis cultivation, it's crucial to understand the primary difference between autoflower, regular, and feminized seeds. Knowing the strengths of each type of seed will help you choose marijuana seeds that best suit your level of growing experience.



The main difference between the different types of seeds are:



- Autoflower seeds are non-photoperiod, meaning that they don't require a specific light schedule to enter the flowering stage.



- Regular seeds get naturally produced and are capable of developing into both male and female plants. Many cultivators prefer these seeds for this attribute as it allows them to experiment with breeding.



- Feminized seeds are chemically enhanced photoperiod seeds. While they require a specific light schedule to enter the flowering stage, they don't develop into male plants, eliminating the need to sex your crop.



