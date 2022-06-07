About this product
👆 GRAB 8 FREE SEEDS WORTH $103 RIGHT NOW!!! 👆
Genetics: Moby Dick x Do-Si-Dos
Harpoon Rock is a top-shelf wake ‘n’ bake Sativa powerhouse. It combines Do-Si-Dos and Moby’s Dick's potent, euphoric effects into 22% THC bud with a psychedelic twist. Smaller doses leave you energized, stimulated, and sharp. Higher intake induces a numbing body buzz paired with visual and auditory hallucinations. In either case, the pine-and-incense bouquet awakens all five senses upon the first whiff. Medical weed users love this cultivar for its fatigue-smashing and pain-relieving traits, while growers adore its lofty height and exceptional flower-to-leaf ratio. Get an abundant supply of fun, feel-good nugs with Harpoon Rock feminized.
*Promotion valid from 09:00am on the 1st of July to 11:59pm on the 31st of July, 2022. PST.
Genetics: Moby Dick x Do-Si-Dos
Harpoon Rock is a top-shelf wake ‘n’ bake Sativa powerhouse. It combines Do-Si-Dos and Moby’s Dick's potent, euphoric effects into 22% THC bud with a psychedelic twist. Smaller doses leave you energized, stimulated, and sharp. Higher intake induces a numbing body buzz paired with visual and auditory hallucinations. In either case, the pine-and-incense bouquet awakens all five senses upon the first whiff. Medical weed users love this cultivar for its fatigue-smashing and pain-relieving traits, while growers adore its lofty height and exceptional flower-to-leaf ratio. Get an abundant supply of fun, feel-good nugs with Harpoon Rock feminized.
*Promotion valid from 09:00am on the 1st of July to 11:59pm on the 31st of July, 2022. PST.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.