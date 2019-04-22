What's Included?



Green Crack Feminized: The cultivar only requires intermediate-level grow skills to produce medium-size yields. As with many Sativa-dominant buds, it is highly euphoric and energizing. This weed will cheer and perk you up if you find yourself struggling with anxiety and fatigue.



Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower: The Indica-leaning auto provides not only swift maturity but also beginner-friendly growth patterns. Plus, its bud production rivals that of photoperiods, providing a medium-size harvest without the long wait. Enjoy this marijuana when in need of mind and body relaxation, as well as a night with some profound sense of happiness. It can be used to alleviate stress and nausea, too.



Jack Herer Feminized: Often described as the cannabis with a perfect blend, the Sativa bud delivers a happy high with a subtle Indica-like calming effect. Use it to achieve an expansive, creative mind, along with freedom from depression and stress. Besides its highly cerebral influence, the cultivar is easy to grow and pops dense buds generously, gifting a massive harvest without strenuous efforts.



