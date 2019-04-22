About this product
Green Crack Feminized: The cultivar only requires intermediate-level grow skills to produce medium-size yields. As with many Sativa-dominant buds, it is highly euphoric and energizing. This weed will cheer and perk you up if you find yourself struggling with anxiety and fatigue.
Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower: The Indica-leaning auto provides not only swift maturity but also beginner-friendly growth patterns. Plus, its bud production rivals that of photoperiods, providing a medium-size harvest without the long wait. Enjoy this marijuana when in need of mind and body relaxation, as well as a night with some profound sense of happiness. It can be used to alleviate stress and nausea, too.
Jack Herer Feminized: Often described as the cannabis with a perfect blend, the Sativa bud delivers a happy high with a subtle Indica-like calming effect. Use it to achieve an expansive, creative mind, along with freedom from depression and stress. Besides its highly cerebral influence, the cultivar is easy to grow and pops dense buds generously, gifting a massive harvest without strenuous efforts.
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
