About this product
The idea of growing fully organic crops might seem like a complicated and expensive endeavor. The Advanced marijuana grow kit ticks all the boxes from seeds to nutes, leaving you to the fun parts, like taking care of some rewarding crops. Four of Kyle Kushman’s critically acclaimed Cherry AK feminized seeds give you something to look forward to. The complete range of entirely organic nutrients provide everything your plants could need for more than a year. Germ genie is like a magic additive that’ll supercharge your germination water. The nutrients provided are also perfectly formulated for each stage of growth, from the peek of a tap root to the very first buds forming. If you’re looking to step your cultivation game up, his grow kit is the segue to a world of quality cannabis grows.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.