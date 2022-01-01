About this product
So, you’ve been thinking about growing your first cannabis crop. You’ve got your grow space set out and your pots are ready for some seedlings. With this Quick-start marijuana grow kit, you’ll not have to worry about anything from seeds to nutrition. Everything you need is cleverly laid out in a set: You get four White Widow autoflower seeds, which make for an excellent first grow. Add some Germ genie to your germination water to boost the seeds as soon as they pop. Next, you’ll find nutrients for each growth stage, right through to plant booster, perfect for quick grows like White Widow auto. There really is no bad time to try your first auto grow, and what easier way than with this complete solution?
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
