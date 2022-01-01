So, you’ve been thinking about growing your first cannabis crop. You’ve got your grow space set out and your pots are ready for some seedlings. With this Quick-start marijuana grow kit, you’ll not have to worry about anything from seeds to nutrition. Everything you need is cleverly laid out in a set: You get four White Widow autoflower seeds, which make for an excellent first grow. Add some Germ genie to your germination water to boost the seeds as soon as they pop. Next, you’ll find nutrients for each growth stage, right through to plant booster, perfect for quick grows like White Widow auto. There really is no bad time to try your first auto grow, and what easier way than with this complete solution?