About this product

An Indica-heavy newcomer, Hyper Critical Auto is a tasty and hard-hitting addition to the 420 market. It isn't an established name just yet, but its lineage and list of effects ensure it soon will be.



The old adage 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree' is indeed true for this hybrid. Uncompromising when it comes to relaxation, just a toke or two is enough to lock users in a heavenly embrace with the couch. It also brings an over-the-moon high thanks to its (up to) 20% THC.



Those who are looking for a rare smoke-out buddy will find this new cultivar quite a companion. But if you want to try it, you may need to grow it yourself because it's difficult to get hold of. The autoflowering version of this Indica variant makes raising a massive stash even simpler.



Growing Hyper Critical Auto from Autoflower Seeds



Aside from being a wonderful toke, Hyper Critical Auto is also a pleasure to cultivate, and with these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. it's a lot faster too. Space is unlikely to be an issue as the plant grows to a maximum height of 5 feet tall.



From seed to harvest takes just 10 to 11 weeks. It germinates after a week or two, and flowers for 6 to 7 weeks. Requiring very little face-to-face care, showering it in nutrients is a good way to ensure that quality matches quantity.



Growers who want a painless journey and a big harvest should cultivate it indoors. It works well in hydroponics or soil, with the latter boosting its pungency. When growing four or more of these plants at the same time, A SOG setup maximizes the yield to up to 1.47 ounces per square foot.



The herb's Ruderalis genes allow it to thrive even during winter in warm areas such as the Mediterranean, Spain, and Italy. In colder regions like Northern Europe, growing it in warmer months is a must. Harvest can come as early as July or as late as October.



Growing this tiny charmer outdoors is not as productive, with each plant bearing only 3.5 to 7 ounces even in an ideal setting. To achieve a higher yield, you can grow a batch or opt for multiple cropping seasons.



Fragrance and Flavor



This hybrid is a fusion of diverse flavors and scents, with a lemon and cheese aroma and a sour yet earthy kick in every toke. There's also a hint of fresh pine and sawdust. Boasting a taste that's a perfect translation of its fragrance, the citrus and cheese notes are most evident, with a mild hint of pine nuts and the unique touch of licorice.



Effects



Perfect for a smoke-out under the glistening stars, unwinding is the name of the game for Critical x No Name. The journey begins with a robust cerebral buzz that wipes out troubling thoughts. As if touched by an angel, a sudden sense of euphoria and an uplifting vibe will take over.



With a mind full of joy and free of worries, the second wave of comfort gets to work on the body. A toke or two releases a calming ripple that moves from the back of the head and down to every last inch of the anatomy.



Within minutes, you'll feel a heavy stone, with almost any kind of activity becoming impossible for a couple of hours at least. While lazed comfortably on the couch, time will swiftly pass, and before you know it, your eyes will struggle to stay open. Sleep will likely come soon afterwards.



Hyper Critical Auto Seeds



A delicious and highly potent cultivar, Hyper Critical Auto popularity looks set to rise exponentially. These autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. create plants that are simple to cultivate and high-yielding, so that a huge stash is but a harvest away. With this herb around, a night of unwinding starts as soon as you light it up.