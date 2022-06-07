About this product
Genetics: OG Kush x Ruderalis
Kush XL Auto boasts exceptional harvest potential. An AWESOME OG Kush hybrid, this neat plant thrives under the care of newbies and experts alike. Its leaves flicker from lime to olive green, dappled with a thick layer of resin. The round yellow flowers release sweet odors of pine, earth, and spices, mouthwatering and irresistible.
The gentle smoke delivers 14–17% THC and really helps with relaxation, creating a carefree mental space while the body melts into pleasure. Get Kush XL Auto for extra-large yields and luxurious chill-outs.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
