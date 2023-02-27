About this product
Mango Smoothie feminized seeds flaunt the best traits of its parent strains—Cinderella 99 and Somango. The 16–20% THC levels make this strain best enjoyed in moderation. What starts off as a cerebral stimulation and creativity boost, ends in an intense physical calm that’ll leave you feeling heavy-limbed. This robust cultivar may stay short, but it delivers an impressive yield of 12.3 oz. per plant outdoors. Get ready for a tantalizing mixture of tropical flavors and aromas with a dash of citrus and mango.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel with 100K+ subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
