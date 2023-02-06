About this product
Mazar feminized seeds produce luscious buds with several awards under its belt. Get ready for a potent headrush after a puff or two. With 17–20% THC, this cultivar hits you hard and fast, taking you on a euphoric journey, evaporating all negativity. The flavor and aroma profile leave you engulfed in a mix of pine and herbs with subtle floral hints. It’s no wonder this strain has won so many awards. Mazar feminized seeds are fuss-free to cultivate and are suitable for new growers.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
