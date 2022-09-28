About this product
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE RIGHT NOW!
Mazzy Kush is an Indica-dominant hybrid that provides a great kick to your creativity and mental awareness. A perfect combination of OG kush and Mazar, THC levels up to 22% make it pretty serious on the effects front. True to its origins, you can expect hours of creative contemplation, followed by a comforting wave of relaxation. A grower’s delight with thick and sticky buds from a plant that does well both indoors and outside. If you love strong, sweet, and dank cultivars, this one’s for you!
Mazzy Kush is an Indica-dominant hybrid that provides a great kick to your creativity and mental awareness. A perfect combination of OG kush and Mazar, THC levels up to 22% make it pretty serious on the effects front. True to its origins, you can expect hours of creative contemplation, followed by a comforting wave of relaxation. A grower’s delight with thick and sticky buds from a plant that does well both indoors and outside. If you love strong, sweet, and dank cultivars, this one’s for you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.