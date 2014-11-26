About this product
Hindu Kush: The pure Indica Hindu Kush takes its name after the chain of mountains between Pakistan and Afghanistan where its roots first grew. Known for the thick crystal production that coats its buds, this trait was a natural response to the unkind environment of its place of origin. It is a resinous flower with a sweet, earthy aroma that calms the body down while shooting the mind way high up. Among the three, this bud is the only one that gives a hazy kind of cerebral blow. The landrace also induces sleep the fastest.
Master Kush: Master Kush is a cross between two indigenous cannabis. The citrusy, incense-smelling soother puts the anatomy at ease and the head in a trance. Apart from the kaleidoscopic high, it improves awareness, allowing the senses to receive stimulants like music and emotional reactions in an amplified way. The enhanced sensory sensitivity makes activities more stirring.
Bubba Kush: One of the most renowned cultivars in the US and is enjoying a growing prominence beyond. Although of delicious java-cocoa taste, this bud should not be taken in the morning like a cup of coffee. It provides a dreamy euphoria and blankets the entire body with a muscle-easing sensation, softening it till moving already requires great will.
Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.
