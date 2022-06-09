About this product
Nikki and Swami’s Taängie is an exclusive member of our Cultivars with Character line. It’s perfect for yogis, stressed-out tokers, and anybody wanting to get in touch with their spiritual side. This Sativa-dominant strain is a California Orange x Skunk #1 cross, bred to harness the cerebral qualities of both buds. Its 21% THC hit elevates the mind while relaxing the body, encouraging fits of giggles, crystal-clear focus, and deep introspection. Juicy and piquant notes top its earthy base, delivering an exotic bouquet. The tall plant is a growing delight, producing sun-kissed flowers of supreme stickiness. Watch it reach its full glory at home with Taängie fem.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
