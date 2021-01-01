About this product

Northern Lights seeds feminized are something you must have in your stash. This award-winning strain is the gold standard for indicas worldwide.



It's easy to grow, generous, frosty, and soothing. This cultivar ticks all the boxes, and it's available here at Homegrown.



What are Northern Lights feminized cannabis seeds?



With the fame attached to the name, it's no surprise that everybody wants to get their hands on Northern Lights seeds feminized. It's time for you to join the party.



This indica-dominant variety is an Afghani x Thai cross. Both are supreme landraces—how's that for quality? A blunt of this stuff delivers fragrances of skunk, earth, and sweet fruit. The high is as smooth as the bouquet, with relaxing and uplifting qualities.



At 14% to 18% THC, its effects are potent yet manageable. A novice can have the evening of their life with these flowers. Veterans find a lot to enjoy in its softer punch, too. It's ideal for medical and recreational users and stoners mild and wild.



This strain has won multiple awards throughout its career. Today, it's a parent of many modern hybrids and the benchmark for indica cannabis plants. Any new weed herb worth its salt gets compared to NL!



Northern Lights fem seeds are easy and gorgeous to grow. They have a short flowering time and generous yields of fiery, crystal-coated colas. Our feminized Northern Lights seeds are double X chromosomes only. You'll encounter no male cannabis threatening to pollinate your harvest.



These nugs of goodness prosper in most climates. Why shouldn't you sow your Northern Lights seeds feminized in the USA? You'll enjoy a first-rate, fresh homegrown stash of pure joy and relaxation.



What are the Northern Lights feminized seeds effects?



The heavy yet gentle hand of Northern Lights seeds feminized flowers will glue you to your couch. There are many layers to the high, though. The milder THC punch offers much more than meets the eye.



The experience begins in the head. The cerebral jolt kicks into gear within minutes. It sends your mood sky-high and carries a euphoric buzz to your brain.



There's a burst of creative, focused energy that gets you creating or enjoying anything from content to people. These sensations subside after a while. Even then, the mood-enhancing tones color the remainder of your ride.



Physical indica traits soon manifest, blending with mental sativa ones. A soothing sensation trickles from the top of your head down your sore muscles, easing aches and pains.



Smoke just enough, and your entire body vibrates with a pleasant warmth. Smoke a bit too much, and it's lights out for you.



Don't worry, though. The sleep after these buds is as rejuvenating as anything you've ever experienced. It's inevitable when the high passes, anyway. These qualities make Northern Lights feminized marijuana seeds the perfect purchase for classical stoners and weed therapy users.



They're ideal for a movie night, a sensual evening with a partner, or a solo bout of de-stressing. These herbs turn a frown upside down and remind you of all the reasons you love life.



What does the Northern Lights feminized smell like?



The Northern Lights seed feminized variant develops into a true beauty. Shades of frost and gold on these oblong colas are a joy to behold. Imagine the multiple layers of the northern lights in their primary sense—the aurora. That's the complexity we're dealing with in this flavor profile.



The sweet, multi-layered aroma is only to be expected, given the parentage of this strain:



- Afghani smells like a newbie would imagine typical ganja, plus some sweetness and spice. Its base of wet earth and pine is oh-so-marijuana.



- Thai is a tropical salad wrapped in rolling paper. Its dominant notes are citrus and mango.



Combine the two, and you get a showstopper. The undertones are deep and potent. The fruity notes on top make it palpable and manageable even for newbies.



The smells of fresh fruit fill the room when you light it up. It's a different story on your palate, where pine and spice dominate the taste notes. Focus and savor the smoke. Some floral and minty zest might greet your taste buds, too.



There's a woody, earthy aftertaste on the exhale to keep you aware of your Northern Lights fem seed-grown plant adventure.



How to germinate Northern Lights feminized seeds



Are you ready to buy Northern Lights feminized seeds and get your garden started? Every cultivation journey begins with germination.



Marijuana seeds need to sprout to develop into lush marijuana crops. It's your responsibility to activate those hormones and nudge them in the right direction. Don't worry. Germination is a straightforward at-home process.



Get your marijuana seed pack, paper towels, a clean plate, tweezers, and a bottle of water. Then, follow these steps one by one:



- Moisten two paper towels. Don't soak them, but make sure they're wet. They shouldn't drip.



- Place one paper towel on your plate.



- Grab your tweezers and carefully pick up a Northern Lights fem seed. Place it on the paper towel.



- Repeat for each cannabis seed you plan on sowing. Leave several inches between the nugs.



- Cover with the other paper towel. Be gentle. Don't press the marijuana seeds.



- Leave the plate somewhere dark and warm. A cupboard or a drawer is perfect.



- Check your plate after 24 hours. If you see a taproot, use your tweezers to remove the cannabis seeds and drop it in the soil.



- Cover the rest and give it another day.



- Repeat until all seeds have sprouted.



The taproot we mentioned is your sign of triumph. It's a tiny white root protruding from the shell. When you get planting, it's the part that goes directly into the soil.



Note: If you're struggling with any step, our germination guide is here to help. It features visual aid, more detailed explanations for each step, and a neat little video as extra help. Go check it out for success every time.



Northern Lights feminized seeds grow guide



Are you searching for Northern Lights feminized seeds information to get everything set up? We have your back. This herb is an epitome of an easy-to-grow pot strain. Its genetics are mixed, but in terms of cultivation, Northern Lights seeds feminized are indica through and through.



What that means for you is:



- Short weed crops, ideal for a tent or a room inside your home. It's rarely over five feet in height (three indoors).



- Various resistances, particularly to pests and mold.



- Adaptability to diverse climates. These cannabis seeds thrive in most environments, as long as they're not extreme.



- High, resinous yields. The growth is primarily lateral. Each branch gets thick with colas by harvest time.



You can grow indoors or out, in soil or hydro. The branches are thick and sturdy enough to carry the weight of their flowers. They won't need any help when ripening rolls around.



If you're growing in a controlled setup, make the most of it. Your buds will be at their thickest when exposed to around 50% humidity. Temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit are the bull's eye for this variety.



If you chose the great outdoors as your grow space, check your ladies after rainfall. The dense foliage might be susceptible to mold. That's not a pleasant smell.



Trimming isn't an absolute necessity, but it'll do wonders. Cutting away at unnecessary leaves helps your Northern Lights feminized seed-grown plant thrive.



The compact stature also makes these weed crops excellent candidates for the sea of green setup. That way, they get ample light and grow even more generous.



What are the Northern Lights feminized strain genetics?



Northern Lights marijuana seeds feminized have stellar landrace genetics. Its heritage means stability, consistency, and quality. You'd describe this indica-dominant hybrid as: Afghani x Thai.



What does this mean in the context of strain qualities?



- Afghani is a potent indica from the Afghanistan region. It has profoundly sedating effects and a sweet, earthy aroma.



- Thai is a Thailand-native sativa that produces powerful euphoria. Its fruity, citrus aroma is just as refreshing.



The result carries the qualities of its parentage. The flavor mostly comes from the Thai side of the family tree. Some skunky earthiness of Afghani makes it a bit more of a serious affair, though.



The growing experience is 100% indica, with short, compact, and resilient cannabis plants. You get no stretchy herbs with endless vegging periods.



The effects are a delightful mix of both. Indica is dominant in this area, too, but the sweet cerebral Thai jolt spices things up quite a lot. One look at the stunning genome of Northern Lights seeds feminized explains its status.



It's no wonder that so many modern varieties have NL as their heritage.



Wellness and Northern Lights feminized seeds



Northern Lights seeds feminized are hot stuff in the medical marijuana community. Indicas are certified painkillers and mind healers.



When combined with a sprinkle of sativa, this particular mix heals from head to toe, from the inside out. The mental side of things comes first. This strain isn't an excellent motivator unless you need the motivation to have a good night's sleep.



It's a mood-enhancer and stress-reliever, though. It'll temporarily treat anxiety symptoms better than a sedative. The feel-good vibes are also a relief from depressive thoughts. The focus can provide an ADHD brain a bit of rest.



If we're talking about general wellness, smoking Northern Lights gets you feeling good. That mood carries to the next day, especially after the sleep you get from it.



Speaking of sleep, insomnia has nothing on Northern Lights fem seed-grown plants. The sedative effects are profound, natural, and non-addictive.



Pain also goes away after a puff. You might be struggling with joint aches, menstrual cramps, or a chronic issue. Whatever the case may be, relief is on the way.



Like a classic indica, this one leaves you with a severe case of the munchies, too. This ganja helps you nourish your body with a healthy meal, even despite nausea.



Disclaimer: This medical marijuana information is not advice and should not be treated as such. Please seek professional medical advice.



Northern Lights feminized seeds: Frequently asked questions



Do you have a question about Northern Lights fem seeds and herbs? Here are the answers. Note: If we didn't answer your question here, that's on us. Contact our customer support, and we'll add your inquiry to the list.



What are the Northern Lights strain variants?



Modern breeding made it possible to plant all-female Northern Lights seeds feminized variant herbs. It also brought alternative options for every intent and purpose. Homegrown stocks four variants of this superstar strain for every grower's preferences:



- Northern Lights feminized seeds: grow a garden like nature intended but skip the risk of pollination.



- Northern Lights autoflower seeds: never worry about the light schedule and plant two batches per season.



- Northern Lights regular seeds: create new cannabis seeds and breed new crosses to change the face of the industry.



- Northern Lights fast version seeds: cultivate photoperiod weed plants, only faster than ever.



Where can I get free cannabis Northern Lights feminized seeds?



You can get a free pack of Northern Lights seeds feminized right here on Homegrown. These marijuana seeds are valuable, but you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for them.



Our store keeps them accessible at all times. When they reach the 'buy one get one' rotation, an extra pack arrives at your doorstep 100% free of charge.



Watch this Northern Lights feminized seeds for sale page. A 'BOGO' badge is the cue to shop and get extras.



Can a beginner grow Northern Lights feminized?



Yes, a novice can make a flourishing garden from Northern Lights fem seeds. These sturdy Afghani nugs tolerate rookie errors and require little TLC to thrive.



Be careful about foliage density and air circulation, indoors or outdoors. Otherwise, the pest and disease resistance makes this weed variety a breeze.



What is the Northern Lights feminized flower time?



Did you flip the lights or notice your cannabis plant enter the flowering stage outdoors? You'll collect the colas in six to eight weeks.



Ripening is swift with Northern Lights seed feminized crops. The buds get frosty in no time. Plus, there's as much as 20 oz of them per plant or square meter of your grow room!



How long do Northern Lights feminized seeds take to germinate?



Northern Lights seeds feminized need up to five days to sprout. Our paper towel method sometimes yields results within the first 24 hours, but nature can be unpredictable.



Don't lose hope if you don't see taproots after a day. Keep moistening and checking your plate. They all pop within 120 hours—that's a Homegrown guarantee.



How long does it take Northern Lights feminized from seeds to harvest?



The answer depends on how big you'd like your marijuana plants. Northern Lights fem seeds require up to two months weeks to flower. Vegging can take anywhere from three to sixteen weeks. This one's usually on the shorter end of the spectrum, thanks to its indica heritage.



How long to grow northern lights feminized seeds outdoors?



Growers typically plant in March and harvest in late September. That way, their pot garden gets around six months to reach its full potential.



Grow medium: Northern Lights feminized hydro or soil?



Feminized marijuana seeds of the Northern Lights strain do well in soil and hydro. It's on you to pick a method that suits your needs best. If you're an absolute beginner, stick to soil. You could try your hand at the SOG training method to maximize yields without eliminating a growth medium.



What is the average Northern Lights feminized height?



Northern Lights feminized marijuana seeds develop into short weed plants, thanks to their indica dominance. This variety doesn't tend to stretch beyond five feet tall, even with zero space restrictions.



It's even more manageable in controlled, indoor setups. You'll rarely see it stretch over three feet in height. Now, that's ideal for low-stress training.



Where can I find pictures of Northern Lights feminized marijuana?



Pics of this gorgeous cultivar are right on this page. You'll find shots of the cannabis seeds, fully grown plants, and individual rich buds. Our explainer video also features some enticing visuals.



Visit Homegrown Diaries for extras. Real growers post pictures of their progress there. It's where you'll see this variety's development from a tiny seed to a bountiful harvest.



If you need encouragement to buy feminized Northern Lights seeds, these images are your ally. Who doesn't want this beauty in their garden?



Where is the best place to buy Northern Lights feminized seeds in the USA?



Do you want to get Northern Lights feminized seeds in the USA and get growing? Look no further than Homegrown Cannabis Co. We have hundreds of authentic reviews to vouch for the quality of our affordable marijuana seed packs. When it comes to technical details, you get:



- Safe and discreet shipments

- Various secure payment methods

- 24/7 customer support

- A Homegrown germination guarantee



We see no reason to shop elsewhere.



Are there any other names for Northern Lights feminized?



Yes, but not many. What use does a name as beautiful as Northern Lights have for nicknames? This strain used to be known as CI #5 F1. The numeration stands for the phenotype, while F1 means the first hybrid. Also, some people abbreviate it to NL, but that's pretty much it.



Spelling errors



Northern Lights seeds, feminized or any other version, have a memorable name. Most stoners won't forget it, but some might misspell it as:



- Nothern Lights

- Nodern Lights

- Nothen Lights



Trouble sometimes occurs because this cultivar shares its name with the aurora. You could add a keyword to avoid confusing your search engine. For example, look for Northern Lights feminized seeds or Northern Lights feminized cannabis seeds.



Join Homegrown Forum and share your stories! Post your Northern Lights feminized pics and any Northern Lights feminized seeds grow reports you might have.



Sign up for the Northern Lights feminized Homegrown Diary and share your progress. We can't get enough Northern Lights feminized images. Those crystals drive us wild!



If you want to stock buy bulk Northern Lights feminized seeds, please head to our wholesale page for amazing bulk buy discounts. Available to all verified customers.



Our Northern Lights feminized seeds for sale are the same for normal and commercial customers. We're not just an American cannabis seed company. We are an American cannabis brand.