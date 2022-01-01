About this product
Powerplant fast version is a powerhouse on all fronts. Its secret non-photoperiod parent slashed two weeks off the flowering stage; heaps of oblong buds arrive after a short, no-frills growing season. These Sativa-dominant nugs emanate scents of earth and sandalwood and leave a peppery aftertaste. The 13–18% THC hit instantly reaches the brain, releasing inhibitions and stimulating conversations. Cerebral engagement translates into physical energy, leaving the limbs light and mobile. Excellent for early mornings and busy afternoons, these sought-after effects may provide relief from anxiety, pain, and nausea. Start—and end—your day right with Powerplant.
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
