Despite being the offspring of two pure indica cultivars, Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, Purple Helmet offers users an invigorating cerebral buzz. Exceptional terpenes are responsible for the earthy, piney, and roasted chestnut aromas the large buds emit. Enjoy a woody flavor with hints of berries and grapes and a spicy, herbal aftertaste. A euphoric kick and blissful sensations free your mind of negative and worrisome thoughts. Your body relaxes, making mobility difficult, so sit back and chill out. Cultivating Purple Helmet is a breeze as it’s robust and resistant to mold and disease. With regular training to improve airflow, collect 14–18 oz./m2 and 21 oz./plant indoors and outdoors, respectively.
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
