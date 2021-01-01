Aesthetically beautiful with a strong punch, Purple Kush seeds are a legend. It managed to make a name in the cannabis seeds industry despite the tight competition. A versatile all-star cultivar, the Purple Kush weed is sought after by growers and smokers alike.



Coming from two epic breeds, Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, it gives out a long-lasting mind and body high. In a snap, the herb can give a euphoric buzz and pacify the body with heavy relaxation. A pure Indica variant, Purple Kush seeds are not for those who wish to be productive.



Easy to grow with sizable yield, the Purple Kush seeds adapt to their environment very well. Its potent THC content of up to 22% is evident in its rich, gluey trichomes. Growing the feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis produce enough buds to share with family and friends.



Growing Purple Kush from Feminized Seeds



A favorite among growers, the Feminized Homegrown Cannabis growing Purple Kush Feminized seeds is a joy to grow. Short and bushy, it boasts the color of wild berries with a foliage of green and dark purple. Once the plant goes into full bloom, it'll showcase resinous, popcorn-like nugs. Never failing to delight weed enthusiasts, these cannabis seeds have been loved and fancied since their debut.



The Purple Kush seeds thrive well indoors, especially on hydroponics with SOG setup. Proper ventilation and trimming will let the light and air reach its lower leafage. Keeping it relatively warm at 21 to 26 degrees Celsius is also a must. Those, together with constant monitoring will help it avoid molds and mildew as well. The flora will yield 400 to 500 grams per square meter after flowering for eight weeks.



An Indica beauty through and through, these cannabis seeds are a lover of the great outdoors. It stands in splendor under the soft rays of the sun. As the plant has bitter leaves, pests and parasites stay away from it, making it more majestic as it grows.



In the northern hemisphere, the resilient hardy Purple Kush seeds can still flourish. Don't let the severely cold weather and frost touch it, though. To avoid environmental troubles, make sure to harvest around late September. It will show its gratitude by rewarding growers with about 600 grams of sweet buds per plant.



Fragrance and Flavor



Coming from an appetizing lineage, Purple Kush seeds gifts the senses in every puff. Known for its heavenly sweet aroma, the ganja has distinct earthy and fruity notes. Veterans with a keen sense of smell will also find a hint of spicy grape-like undertone. The wonderful scent of these cannabis seeds fills the room the moment the bud is lit.



Known for its pungent yet pleasant flavor, this dope tastes like a bowl of fruit salad. With the first hit, its smoke gives the tongue a sweet zest with a hint of mixed berries. After exhale, it leaves a soft sandalwood taste that lasts on the lips for a while.



Effects



A weed with a fairly high THC makeup, the Purple Kush Feminized kind of journey always starts with a euphoric head high. It uplifts one's mentality and erases any trace of negativities in the mind. Not a solitary soldier, the cerebral buzz isn't only what this bud has to offer.



Exhibiting a strong Indica kick, these cannabis seeds promote calmness. In moderate doses, one will feel extremely lazy, so this is a no-no when there's a need to work or move a lot. Go for more than a toke or two, and a user is sure to melt on the couch with no chance of recovery until after a good, long sleep.



Capping off a hectic day or week is best done with the trusty Purple Kush seeds. A master of the head to toe relaxation, it can soothe even the most colossal amounts of stress with just a few bowls. Perfect for a post-work chill or lazing away the weekend, smoke out always ends with a good nights sleep.



With an average THC level, the Purple Kush marijuana seeds do not have grave adverse effects. If taken too much, however, it may cause a mild headache, dizziness, or even paranoia. As such, first-timers and THC sensitive users are highly advised to abstain from this one.



Minimal discomforts of cotton mouth and dry eyes are also evident. It can be managed through proper hydration. It is important to consume lots of liquid before, during, and after a heavy smoke-out session.



Feminized Purple Kush Seeds



A complete package, the Purple Kush feminized seeds are incredibly pleasing to cultivate. The little beads mature into abundant-yielding females. There's no need to watch out for males that must be discarded right away. Rewarding and easy to grow, having enough supply will never be a problem.