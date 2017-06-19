Skywalker is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is renowned for its potent effects and distinct aroma. It typically has a THC percentage ranging from 15% to 23%, with low levels of CBD. The top effects of Skywalker include a deep relaxation and euphoria. It is an excellent choice for stress relief, pain management, and insomnia. The top flavors and aromas of Skywalker are earthy, woody, and spicy, with hints of sweetness and fruitiness. The dominant terpene in Skywalker is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The Skywalker weed strain has become popular among cannabis enthusiasts, and many people wonder if it has any connection to the Star Wars franchise. While the strain's name likely refers to the characters in the Star Wars universe, there is no official connection between the two. However, it's interesting to note that both the strain and the franchise are widely known and loved, and they share a name that adds to their mystique and popularity. So, while you won't find Luke Skywalker smoking Skywalker weed in any of the Star Wars movies, it's still fun to speculate about the potential connection between the two.