About this product
👆 GRAB 8 FREE SEEDS WORTH $101 RIGHT NOW!!! 👆
Somango feminized seeds are the tantalizing result of Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Jack Herer. The Indica-dominant hybrid is suitable for indoor or outdoor cultivation and easy enough for beginners to maintain. The colorful buds are as flavorful and aromatic as they are beautiful. As the name implies, mango is the dominant aroma, with hints of vanilla, earth, and spice. The strain is mild, with only 16–21% THC, but a few puffs will leave you feeling euphoric and ready for any creative endeavor.
Somango feminized seeds are the tantalizing result of Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Jack Herer. The Indica-dominant hybrid is suitable for indoor or outdoor cultivation and easy enough for beginners to maintain. The colorful buds are as flavorful and aromatic as they are beautiful. As the name implies, mango is the dominant aroma, with hints of vanilla, earth, and spice. The strain is mild, with only 16–21% THC, but a few puffs will leave you feeling euphoric and ready for any creative endeavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel with 100K+ subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel with 100K+ subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.