The distinct smell and potency of Sour Diesel made it the legendary strain it is today. Just as it is a pleasure to smoke, the weed has also become a growers' delight. Never was there a time when it is much faster and easier than with Homegrown Cannabis Autoflower Seeds today.



The origin of Sour Diesel remains unknown. To date, it is doubtful if anyone can determine it through genetic testing. However, many veterans in the cannabis scene believe it is a cross between Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Regardless of its lineage, one thing is for sure. It is one of the best Sativa-heavy weeds worldwide.



This ganja retains its superstar status effortlessly with a simple recipe for success. With a whopping 20% to 25% THC content, it can shoot users sky high. This baby is not only fast-acting but also long-lasting. All it takes is a few whiffs, and it leaves users on a euphoric flight that can go for hours.



GROWING



Sour Diesel is a sturdy plant and flowers quite fast. A favorite of many growers, it is not at all problematic to cultivate. However, it just got easier with autoflower seeds from Homegrown Cannabis. From beginners to experienced growers, these little beans of happiness will deliver great results in the shortest possible time and with the least amount of effort.



Indoors, Sour Diesel autos do well on both soil or hydro setups. SOG and SCROG methods will also help them develop as they are short and bushy. Known as being resilient, Sour Diesel thrives with just water, proper nutrition, and 20/4 or 22/2 light cycle. And, after its 7 to 9 weeks flowering period, be ready for 300 grams per square meter harvest.



Likewise, this cannabis can be grown outdoors as it is resistant to molds or pests. It can also withstand cool climates, much to the delight of growers in the northern hemisphere. Simply find it a spot where it can receive a lot of sunlight for an abundant harvest of up to 350 grams per plant.



The quick flowering time of this auto plant does not compromise its potency and yield. On top of that, it is innately a strain that does not need a lot of care and attention. Providing it with the necessary elements for it to thrive is good enough. Best of all, Sour Diesel autoflower seeds can be cultivated any time of the year.



FRAGANCE AND FLAVOUR



With a pungent smell of gasoline, Sour Diesel truly lives up to its name. It also has some hints of lemon zests and earthy undertones. For users who want more of its fragrance, grinding or taking the bud apart will intensify its scent. Do note that its odor can travel quite a distance, so it is not for those trying to be discreet.



When inhaled, its smoke gives a mix of sour and skunky taste. Then, on exhale, it reveals a blend of gasoline and ammonia flavor that linger long on the palate.



EFFECTS



Smoking Sour Diesel can give a head rush and a boost of energy that can last for hours. It engulfs users with an uplifting feeling and inspires free-flowing creative juices. Need to work on deadlines, attend a string of meetings, and impress the boss with ingenious ideas? This weed is a very effective head start for a long, busy day.



Its Indica content also plays a major role. Because it is minimal at just 10%, smoking it will not couch-lock or sedate anyone. It can, however, balance the sudden burst of vigor, so smokers of this bud will not be overly energetic.



As Sour Diesel packs a strong punch, inexperienced users are better off with a lighter weed. Its soaring high is definitely not a flight for the faint-hearted.



MEDICAL



Sour Diesel can aid patients suffering from mild stress, anxiety, fatigue, and depression with its euphoric and vitality-enhancing effects. Positive, uplifting thoughts will take over the negative ones. Furthermore, they can channel their increased energy and artistic ideas into activities that will generally make them think and feel better.



This ganja is also an effective anti-inflammatory weed. Its analgesic properties, along with its subtle muscle relaxing ability, relieve pains and aches. As such, people in physical agony have more time to relax and function normally.



The notorious pair of dry eyes and mouth is a common effect of every type of cannabis. Often, though, users just wait for them to go away on their own. To avoid or soothe them, simply drink lots of fluid.



People with low THC tolerance and those who go overboard with the dosage may get a bit dizzy or experience mild anxiety or paranoia. As these are more alarming side effects, consider lessening the dose or switching to a different strain altogether.



ABOUT



For a highly potent, mouth-watering strain, Sour Diesel is the weed to smoke. Why buy buds, though, when it's so easy to grow? With Homegrown Cannabis autoflower seeds, reap higher yield of excellent quality Sour Diesel in less time and effort.