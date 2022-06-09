About this product
With parents like Amnesia and Ak47, you’d be right to expect an uplifting strain that’s hard-hitting, but fun to smoke. Sticky Dickie Feminized seeds are good for experienced growers and offer buds that are stress-busting, anxiety killing and smile-inducing. 20% THC makes the effects manageable for the experience, while moderation would go a long way for the uninitiated user. The flavors deliver on all of the aroma’s promises. A dank, skunky citrus flavor with earthy and sweet undertones accompanies a full-bodied smoke. These seeds are ready to go, producing only feminized plants from the best genetics available.
*Promotion valid from 09:00am on the 1st of July to 11:59pm on the 31st of July, 2022. PST.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.