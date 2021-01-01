Stinking Bishop Feminized is an Indica-leaning hybrid that's great for some afternoon or nighttime relaxation. It boasts an esoteric mix of lemon and cheese flavors with a twist of mint, giving it a distinct taste profile that's hard to resist. Its buds are beautiful to behold: dense and trichome-rich with vibrant rose-gold pistils.



When it comes to effects, this Cultivar showcases the genetic gifts of both its parents. The Sativa-oriented Cheese Candy passed on its uplifting, creative, cerebral high, which is said to be great for relieving stress and anxiety. On the other hand, Critical contributed its calming effects, sending a relaxed vibe throughout the body and potentially relieving pain in the process.



As it grows, Stinking Bishop Feminized tends to stretch a lot. While that may discourage potential cultivators, its humongous yields should more than make up for the efforts needed to keep its height under control. For convenience and ease of growth, you can use these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. By virtually eliminating the chance of male plants emerging, these seeds significantly reduce the risk of accidental pollination and wastage.



Growing Stinking Bishop Feminized from Feminized Seeds



Stinking Bishop Feminized can get incredibly tall, often reaching lofty heights of 6.5 to 10 feet. Due to its size, it may attract unwanted attention when grown outdoors. As for indoor cultivation, it will require generous vertical space as well as the use of some height-restricting techniques.



A trellis or support for its branches and main stem will be essential. Considering that a sizable yield is one of the primary goals of growing at home, this is a good problem to have, because massive, pendulous colas mean more buds to enjoy. An excellent way to address this issue is to use the ScrOG technique, which can also enhance the overall quality of the harvest.



Stinking Bishop Feminized has moderate resistance to pests, mold, and diseases, which makes the endeavor less complicated. Still, you may encounter problems if conditions in the grow area are less than ideal. Generally, the plant prefers temperatures around 70 to 82°F and a semi-humid environment. After 7 to 9 weeks of flowering, the expected yield is around 1.47 to 1.63 ounces per square foot.



If grown outdoors, it prospers in the mild and warm conditions of California, southern Europe and Australia. In optimal locations, it can produce an enormous yield of 24 to 46 ounces per plant. The flowers should be ready for harvest by late September to early October.



Fragrance and Flavor



As it grows, Stinking Bishop Feminized shines the brightest in its last two weeks of flowering. It's at this point that its buds are working double time and producing loads of THC-rich resin, filling the grow room with a pungent cheesy lemon aroma in the process. Once properly dried and cured, it oozes a damp scent similar to that of wet loam. A very subtle minty hint also becomes noticeable in the background. When lit up, the flavor mirrors its fragrance profile.



Effects



Stinking Bishop Feminized hits quickly, and its effects can sometimes be noticed even before the smoke is exhaled. It provides a surge of euphoria, uplifting the mood and inducing positive vibes. With a sufficiently upbeat demeanor, an unshakeable desire to get creative will kick in. Sensory perception may be enhanced, making the surroundings seem more stimulating and inspiring new ideas.



A palpable, relaxing body buzz follows the head rush. Stinking Bishop Feminized will make you feel quite sluggish but is unlikely to cause couch-lock as long as the dose is moderate. Because non-strenuous activities are still possible, it's a good one to sample during the afternoon or early evening.



The experience will seem to last a lot longer than it actually does, thanks to the herb's time-dilating effect. Some side effects like cottonmouth and dry eyes may manifest, and overconsumption may lead to dizziness, anxiety or paranoia.



Stinking Bishop Feminized Seeds



The tall and slender Stinking Bishop Feminized is known for its enormous bud production. It's best described as an Indica with Sativa growth patterns, requiring the experienced hands of mid-level growers. If handled right, it shares a yield of up to 46 ounces outdoors and 1.63 ounces indoors. The flowering time is relatively quick too, lasting only 7 to 9 weeks. Cultivation is made a lot easier by using these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., which significantly reduce the chances of accidental pollination.